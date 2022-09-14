ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers.com

Packers, Tork team up on 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign

As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, for the 2022 "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. The campaign, which kicked off this week...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears

CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview

What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
