Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Bears
With a Green Bay Packers Week 2 game scheduled against the Chicago Bears, a lot of eyes will be on Green Bay to bounce back. Ahead of the Packers-Bears game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 2 predictions. Green Bay had a terrible Week 1 for the second straight...
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 2 vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as questionable for Sunday’s Week 2 showdown with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 2:...
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
Packers, Tork team up on 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign
As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, for the 2022 "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. The campaign, which kicked off this week...
Bengals storylines ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from an ugly loss in Week 1, but their opponent in Week 2 is just as hungry as Dallas is. The Bengals head to Arlington on Sunday.
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
CHICAGO (1-0) at GREEN BAY (0-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC. OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 1-0, Packers 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 103-95-6. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Bears 45-30 on Dec. 12 in Lambeau Field. LAST WEEK: Bears beat 49ers...
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
Packers celebrating annual alumni weekend by welcoming back dozens of former players
The Green Bay Packers are celebrating the team's annual Alumni Weekend by welcoming dozens of former players back to Lambeau Field to enjoy Sunday's game together, with alumni from the last six decades scheduled to attend. The alumni will be introduced on the field at halftime of Sunday's game and...
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
