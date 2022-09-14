Read full article on original website
Update On TVHS Building Project To Be Given At Monday Valley Board Meeting
AKRON — An update on plans for renovating and adding on to Tippecanoe Valley High School will be provided at the next regular Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting. At its monthly public work session on Thursday, Sept. 15, at TVHS, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board heard that news from Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. Superintendent Blaine Conley. The next meeting is to start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Mentone Elementary School.
County Park Board Delves Into Master Plan Development
WARSAW – One of the primary orders of business of the newly-created Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board is to develop a master plan. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Michiana Area Council of Governments to help develop that plan. And then...
Lake City Bank Donates To Community Foundation Of Whitley County
WARSAW — Lake City Bank supported the Community Foundation of Whitley County with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
Valley To Use New Junior Achievement Job Resource Tool
AKRON — Tippecanoe Valley High School is to use a new online resource provided by Junior Achievement to help students prepare for careers. That’s the Digital Career Book, which Warsaw Community Schools, another partner with JA, is also utilizing. This resource will provide a career interest inventory to...
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
School Lockdown Short Lived
(La Porte, IN) - Two schools in La Porte were placed under a temporary lockdown this morning. Fortunately, it was strictly precautionary. Police said officers were at a residence in the area of La Porte High School and Handley Elementary School trying to serve an arrest warrant on an individual.
K21 Awards $55K Grant To Church For Childcare Ministry
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $55,000 to Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw to assist with the startup costs for their registered childcare ministry, which opened at the end of August. The grant will support a new outdoor fenced-in playground, resourcing the...
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, Wabash, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934. She married Harold L. Miller on Aug. 29, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenneth W. (Ann) Miller, Wabash, Mary C....
School bus involved in minor crash near Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A school bus with 22 students aboard was in a minor crash at the intersection of Homestead and Aboite Center roads at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon. No injuries were initially reported to first responders before medics arrived and reevaluated all students. After medics...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Keeney, Gunkel, Darr, Wiggins Honored By County Firemen
WARSAW — Shade Keeney, Harold Gunkel, Dennis Darr and Ernie Wiggins received special honors at the annual Kosciusko County Fire Association Fish Fry and Awards Night Thursday, Sept. 15. Keeney was presented the Fireman of the Year Award. Gunkel received the service award and Darr and Wiggins were recipients...
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
Lola Joy Zumbrun
Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home in Larwill. Born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
Parkview Pals: Cory and Wes
When we think about Parkview Health, we often think about the relationships that form between our patients and their caregivers. But within these walls, we find incredibly strong bonds between co-workers who share common demands, common challenges and common wins. There’s a special connection that comes from shared experiences, and we want to celebrate the friendships that are flourishing within our health system. No one can pour from an empty cup, and nothing fills us up quite like a good pal.
Laura E. Brashere — UPDATED
Laura E. Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 6, 1947. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was married to Troy Hackworth; he preceded her in death. She leaves behind five sons, Troy (Leslie) Hackworth, Silver...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, SR 13, north of West Crystal Flash Road, North Webster. Drivers: Patricia A. Kuhn, 77, East CR 400N, Leesburg; and Tabitha J. Morris, 28, East County Line Road, Syracuse. Kuhn’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the Morris vehicle when Kuhn changed lanes in front of Morris. Damage up to $5,000.
Banned Book Week Is Not A Celebration
SYRACUSE — Banned Book Week is the recognition that there are people that feel that other people should not read a book that they find offensive. “Charlotte’s Web” with talking animals, “Little Red Riding Hood” with that bottle of wine, “The True Diary of a Part-time Indian” about growing up on a reservation are a small part of the list of books that the American Library Association has recorded of the book removals from over the decades. Libraries remind everyone that the act of reading is an affirmation of the rights in a democratic society.
Nelson’s Fundraiser Saturday For WL Limitless Park
WARSAW — A Nelson’s barbecue fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Warsaw to benefit Winona Lake Limitless Park. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB’s Furniture parking lot, 2101 E. Center St. The cost is $9 for a chicken half and $4 for Pit-tatoes.
