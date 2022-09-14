Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
inkfreenews.com
Inés Silvestre Garrido — UPDATED
Inés Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born March 18, 1968, in Teloloapan, Mexico, she was the daughter of Feliciano Garrido Beltran and Cleotilde Sandoval Antunez. Inés worked as a material handler at R.R. Donnelley for 14 years. She was a devoted Catholic and a humble servant to the Lord. She also was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
inkfreenews.com
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946. Randy married Kathy Chaplin; she survives in Warsaw. Randy is also survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Jungels, Warsaw; and son, Dean Allen Chaplin, Warsaw; stepson, Christopher Andrew Gallion, Orlando, Fla.; three grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Chaplin, Mishawaka.
inkfreenews.com
KGP Logistics Closing Plant In Warsaw
WARSAW – KGP Logistics intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGP, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Laura E. Brashere — UPDATED
Laura E. Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 6, 1947. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was married to Troy Hackworth; he preceded her in death. She leaves behind five sons, Troy (Leslie) Hackworth, Silver...
inkfreenews.com
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Lions Hosting Fall Craft Show Oct. 1
WARSAW — The Lake City Lions Club of Warsaw’s Annual Fall Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will be at the Home and Family Arts Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts,...
inkfreenews.com
Nelson’s Fundraiser Saturday For WL Limitless Park
WARSAW — A Nelson’s barbecue fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Warsaw to benefit Winona Lake Limitless Park. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB’s Furniture parking lot, 2101 E. Center St. The cost is $9 for a chicken half and $4 for Pit-tatoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Bank Donates To Community Foundation Of Whitley County
WARSAW — Lake City Bank supported the Community Foundation of Whitley County with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1300 block West CR 400S, Warsaw. Angie L. Rose reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $8,000. 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1900 block South SR 25 and West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gary...
inkfreenews.com
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Keeney, Gunkel, Darr, Wiggins Honored By County Firemen
WARSAW — Shade Keeney, Harold Gunkel, Dennis Darr and Ernie Wiggins received special honors at the annual Kosciusko County Fire Association Fish Fry and Awards Night Thursday, Sept. 15. Keeney was presented the Fireman of the Year Award. Gunkel received the service award and Darr and Wiggins were recipients...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Homecoming Parade Is Sept. 23
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School Student Council will hold its annual homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The parade will consist of the WCHS official homecoming court and floats featuring the diverse range of clubs and sports at WCHS. The 2022 homecoming float theme is 50...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
inkfreenews.com
Michiana VegFest Oct. 23 In South Bend
SOUTH BEND — Promoting plant-based eating, vegan lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment, Michiana VegFest 2022 is fast approaching. The annual festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, South Bend. Admission is free, offering a chance for anyone interested to explore health food choices and support regional, vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.
inkfreenews.com
Lola Joy Zumbrun
Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home in Larwill. Born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Michael L. O’Neil — UPDATED
Michael L. O’Neil, Claypool, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis (Svenson) O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto.
inkfreenews.com
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Dorothy L. Norris
Dorothy L. Norris, 96, Plymouth, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in her home in Plymouth. Dorothy was born Nov. 1, 1925. She married John J. Norris on March 5, 1955, and he preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Norris (Bill Arthur), Land of Lakes, Fla.;...
Comments / 0