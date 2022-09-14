ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, KY

wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
stateoflouisville.com

Target Thursday: Louisville football looks to round out LB room with Georgia defender

Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program could soon close the deal with another Georgia product. Who is it and how could he impact as a Card?. Louisville football picked up a win last weekend on the road against UCF, giving us a break from the “Sky is falling, all the recruits are going to decommit” talk. Ahead of Louisville’s matchup with Florida State, let’s take a look at a prospect the staff have had their eye on for a while now: three-star linebacker, Everett Roussaw.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Tonya Sue Blevins

Tonya Sue Blevins, age 54 of Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born June 13, 1968 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert Lee and Linda (Cole) Cleek. She was a retired 911 dispatcher with the Washington County Sheriff Department after 13 years and was a former employee of the old Childcraft Industries.
SALEM, IN
WISH-TV

Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
953wiki.com

Post 5 Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (09/15/2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville.com

Randy’s Louisville (9.14.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22

Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

