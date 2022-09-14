Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
stateoflouisville.com
Target Thursday: Louisville football looks to round out LB room with Georgia defender
Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program could soon close the deal with another Georgia product. Who is it and how could he impact as a Card?. Louisville football picked up a win last weekend on the road against UCF, giving us a break from the “Sky is falling, all the recruits are going to decommit” talk. Ahead of Louisville’s matchup with Florida State, let’s take a look at a prospect the staff have had their eye on for a while now: three-star linebacker, Everett Roussaw.
salemleader.com
Tonya Sue Blevins
Tonya Sue Blevins, age 54 of Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born June 13, 1968 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert Lee and Linda (Cole) Cleek. She was a retired 911 dispatcher with the Washington County Sheriff Department after 13 years and was a former employee of the old Childcraft Industries.
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). Everyone who stops by the Shelbyville Road location will receive a free Ultimate+Ceramic...
953wiki.com
Post 5 Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (09/15/2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
Louisville.com
Randy’s Louisville (9.14.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
nationofblue.com
Calipari Gives Hilarious Response After Kenny Payne Says ‘This is a basketball state’
Speaking at the Kentucky Chamber Annual Dinner in Louisville tonight, John Calipari interrupted with a funny response when Kenny Payne said, “this is a basketball state.”. “Be careful,” Calipari warned, leading to laughter from the audience. “I said state,” Payne replied. “I don’t want to get in that.”...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22
Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
wdrb.com
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
