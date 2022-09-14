Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program could soon close the deal with another Georgia product. Who is it and how could he impact as a Card?. Louisville football picked up a win last weekend on the road against UCF, giving us a break from the “Sky is falling, all the recruits are going to decommit” talk. Ahead of Louisville’s matchup with Florida State, let’s take a look at a prospect the staff have had their eye on for a while now: three-star linebacker, Everett Roussaw.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO