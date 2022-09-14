Read full article on original website
Related
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
IN THIS ARTICLE
happygamer.com
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong DLC Is Officially Coming To PS4 And PS5. The upcoming release schedule for Hollow Knight: Silksong includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The... Hollow Knight: Silksong Looks To Be Yet Another Impeccable Adventure From Team Cherry. Nov 3, 2019...
Android Authority
PS5 tips and tricks: 7 things you didn't know the PlayStation 5 could do
Get to know your PlayStation 5 better with our roundup of the best PS5 tips and tricks. 01Swap the stand around02Use Game Boost to auto-enhance PS4 games03Stream PS4 games with Remote Play04Customize your console05Jump into specific game modes with PS5 Activities06Use your old DualShock 4 controller for couch co-op07Share your screen in-game.
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ will launch with “absolutely vital” new anti-cheat on PC
EA has shared that FIFA 23 will launch with a kernel-level anti-cheat system on PC versions, which the studio says will “ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field.”. Announced in a blog post, EA AntiCheat (EAAC) is a “kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution...
FIFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Sims 5 could be announced in October
"The announcement is coming soon, and I've heard it's likely next month," says industry insider Jeff Grubb
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
Digital Trends
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
digitalspy.com
Tekken 8 (PS5, XBS, PC)
Looks incredible, probably the first time a fighting game has wowed me since SoulCalibur back on the Dreamcast, it's certainly put other so called "next-gen" games to shame in the graphics department. https://blog.playstation.com/2022/09/13/tekken-8-breaks-into-a-new-generation/. This trailer was actually taken directly from a certain part in the current work-in-progress Tekken 8’s story...
technewstoday.com
10 Best Steam Alternatives For PC Gaming
Steam is undoubtedly the most used platform for purchasing and downloading video games. It is trusted and well-managed, and you can find almost any game you’re searching for on this platform. However, there might be times when you want to spice things up and try out new platforms. Whether...
dotesports.com
PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2
Virtual reality is still a fairly new realm of game development, with companies adapting and trying new things all the time. While it was originally only available to PC owners, consoles have started getting involved in the VR market as well. Sony is getting ready to launch the PSVR2, and it looks like there’s some bad news for fans of the original.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
Ark: Survival Evolved and a legendary co-op board game are free on Epic next week
Ark is a great freebie, but free Gloomhaven is the real treat next week. Next week will see the perennially popular survival shooter ARK: Survival Evolved (opens in new tab) go free to keep on the Epic Games store for another week. From September 22nd to September 29th, the dinosaur-riding survival extravaganza will be totally free. You can just have it.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Deathloop and more join Xbox Game Pass in September
Xbox has confirmed its list of upcoming titles expected to arrive on Game Pass this September – with big hitters Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey leading the charge. Deathloop is an interesting addition, as it was previously a PS5 console exclusive (as well as one of our top games for the console).The new line-up was announced during the Tokyo Game Show, and, as you would imagine, there are plenty of big JRPG games that players will be able to sink their teeth into as well. Among the suite of other titles available on Game Pass this month are Disney’s Dreamlight...
Polygon
The Xbox app on PC now shares How Long To Beat data on games
The descriptor “video game” covers a pretty wide umbrella of experiences, from a 4-hour jaunt through a horror campaign to a long, meandering journey through a fantasy realm. On Wednesday, Microsoft announced a helpful new tool coming to the Xbox app on PC to help with this exact problem: It’s a feature that tells you, on average, how long it takes to beat a game.
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
Engadget
SteelSeries Arena 9 review: Bringing 5.1 surround sound back to gaming PCs
Once upon a time, desktop computer speakers actually mattered. That was more than a decade ago, long before gaming headsets filled the land and wireless Bluetooth headphones were any good. In the early 2000's, more people also had actual desktops computers chained to desks, so it was worth investing a bit in decent audio. SteelSeries' new Arena 9 surround sound PC speakers reminds me of that era, a time when I eagerly strung cables throughout my dorm room to connect Logitech's legendary Z-680 surround sound speakers. (Apologies for anyone who lived near me. I tried to keep things civil, I swear!)
Comments / 0