qvpr.com
Quincy football team is ‘0 and two years no longer’
The Quincy and Tonasket varsity football teams were looking for their first win of the young season, both bringing 0-2 records into tonight’s game up north on the Tigers’ home field. At the end of the hard-fought matchup, the Jacks left with a 1 in the win column.
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
ncwlife.com
Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres
A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan
CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ifiberone.com
“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where
Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
Moses Lake police flush out elusive, wanted felon at public restroom
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One day after an elusive man wanted for several felony charges escaped their grasp, Moses Lake police officers brought him into custody by surrounding his stall at a transit center bathroom. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police Department, officers tried...
ifiberone.com
New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee
PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
Tri-City Herald
4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say
A 4-year-old boy wandered off from a Washington park and has been missing since, authorities said. Lucian Munguia was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from the Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, the Yakima Police Department said. More than 100 search and rescuers began looking for Lucian...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud
(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night shooting in Moses Lake reportedly stole gun from his mother's home
MOSES LAKE — A suspect accused of shooting a man during a dispute over a bicycle reportedly stole the gun used in the shooting from his mother’s home, according to Moses Lake police. Eric Walters, 30, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery,...
