Ephrata, WA

Comments / 1

qvpr.com

Quincy football team is ‘0 and two years no longer’

The Quincy and Tonasket varsity football teams were looking for their first win of the young season, both bringing 0-2 records into tonight’s game up north on the Tigers’ home field. At the end of the hard-fought matchup, the Jacks left with a 1 in the win column.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire in steep terrain outside Ephrata burns about 45 acres

A fire outside Ephrata burned about 45 acres early Tuesday morning. Grant County Fire District 13 said the fire in Norton Canyon about a mile-and-a-half outside Ephrata was difficult to fight because of steep terrain, heavy fuels, rocky access and a sharp ravine through the middle of the fire. Working...
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away

It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan

CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

“This is big”: First-of-its-kind fully reusable space rocket undergoes successful test at STOKE Space facility in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
chainstoreage.com

Nordstrom Rack to open three new stores next fall — here’s where

Nordstrom Rack is expanding its footprint in the Pacific Northwest. The off-price retailer announced plans to open three stores in fall of 2023. Two of the new outlets will be located in Washington — with one in Union Gap and the other in Olympia. The third will be Salem, Ore. With the openings, Nordstrom will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack stores and six Nordstrom stores in Washington, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
SALEM, OR
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

New wildfire burning near Lake Wenatchee

PLAIN - Fire officials report that a new blaze has begun in a forested area near Lake Wenatchee. The now 50-acre fire is burning trees in the Garland/Chikamin area about 14 miles north of Plain and is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Intel indicates that the blaze began just before 3...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA

