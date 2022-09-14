ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman has 9-point lead on Oz: poll

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjSMb_0hvDrF5u00

Democratic candidate John Fetterman has a 9-point lead over GOP rival Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

About 32 percent of voters surveyed in the new poll said they would definitely vote for Fetterman in the November midterm election, compared to 23 percent who said they would definitely vote for Oz.

Additionally, about 17 percent said they would probably vote for Fetterman and 16 percent said they would probably vote for Oz.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said “Fetterman has the edge when you look at basic candidate preferences.”

“Oz will need to overcome his personal negatives or shift the issue picture to stay competitive,” Murray said in a statement.

The race to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is one of the most closely watched of the midterms, as it represents one of a handful of potential Democratic pickup opportunities nationally.

Oz, a Turkish American celebrity surgeon, is a relative newcomer to politics, while Fetterman is a former small-town mayor and currently Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

The Monmouth poll on Wednesday showed Fetterman has higher personal favorability ratings, with around 47 percent of voters surveyed saying they hold a favorable view of the Democrat and 42 percent saying they hold an unfavorable view.

For Oz, 36 percent of voters polled said they have a favorable view of the Trump-backed candidate, while 56 percent hold an unfavorable view.

Pennsylvania voters indicated the economy and inflation as the most important issues this election cycle, according to the poll, with 30 percent of those surveyed listing the economy as the biggest issue currently facing the U.S. and 31 percent listing inflation.

While Republicans have blasted Democrats for a 40-year-high inflation rate, 41 percent of Pennsylvania voters surveyed say they trust Fetterman on the economy compared to 36 percent who selected Oz as more trustworthy to handle the issue.

Abortion, which has become a major concern this year after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure in June, was listed as the most important issue now facing the country by 13 percent of Pennsylvania voters in the Monmouth poll.

Fetterman has said he would support federal legislation codifying abortion rights into law.

Oz clarified his position on abortion this month after the issue has recently appeared to give Democratic candidates a boost in midterm races, saying he does not support criminal penalties for doctors or patients involved in abortion procedures.

Murray, from Monmouth, said abortion is one issue that is “motivating a key group of voters who currently back” Fetterman.

“The question is whether they actually show up in November,” Murray said in a statement. “A shift in this dynamic, particularly if the underlying partisan fundamentals become more of a drag on Fetterman than they are now, can make this a much tighter race.”

The Monmouth University poll was conducted Sept. 8 to Sept. 12 among 605 Pennsylvania registered voters. The margin of error of is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Comments / 196

Lisa Berg-Shamhart
2d ago

Just goes to show you how dumb the Democrats are. Fetterman can bring so much to the table never having a job in his life and living off of mommy and daddy for 49 years.

Reply(3)
36
Cindy Austin
2d ago

He won’t even do a debate with Oz until mid October and then by that time a lot of people have already placed their votes. I don’t think that Fetterman is able to hold office upon what I have seen of him. If I lived there it would be an easy decision for who to vote for. I think that Oz is a better candidate and is certainly up for the job.

Reply(3)
20
Anthony Griffin
2d ago

If we keep writing it and headlining it people will believe... these media outlets are a joke and they never stop! 🤷‍♂️

Reply(1)
40
Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Midterm Election#Democratic#Gop#U S Senate#Monmouth University#Turkish American
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

695K+
Followers
81K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy