Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
Boys soccer: “Hungry” Quinton sparks West Deptford in 3-0 win (PHOTOS)
West Deptford coach Tim McAndrew jokes that Mason Quinton was the most skilled manager in South Jersey last season, but he loves having him on the playing field so much more. Quinton, making his varsity debut this season, is off to a dynamic start. The speedy junior scored one goal...
Boys soccer: Contreras leads Old Tappan to OT win over Pascack Valley
Junior Kevin Contreras tallied twice, including the match winner in second overtime, as Old Tappan. Sophomore Steven Gifford gave Pascack Valley (1-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Junior goalie Bennett Scalia finished with 10 saves. Contreras equalized in the second half before his eventual winner in extra time....
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3.
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap
Mia Garafolo, Adriana Ryder and Arianna Vasquez each scored to lead Steinert to a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Steinert (4-0) trailed 1-0 at the half and bounced back by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Maya Anico scored for WW-PN (1-3).
Haddon Heights over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Nolan Lachall scored two goals to lead Haddon Heights past Collingswood 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Drew Costello also had a goal, with Ryan Connor tallying two assists and Reece Skilton adding one. Sean Fischer had four saves. Haddon Heights (1-2-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and closed the...
Girls soccer: Colts Neck hands Jackson Liberty its first loss
Senior Carys Gardiner scored twice to help Colts Neck hand Jackson Liberty its first loss of the season with a 4-2 decision in Colts Neck. Sophomore Olivia Gehman had a goal and an assist while junior Nikki Cataneo scored as well for Colts Neck (2-2). Junior goalie Mia Nikolic finished with three saves.
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell
Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Trenton Catholic over Westampton Tech - Boys soccer recap
Adolphus Temeh scored twice and Selvin Hernandez also scored for Trenton Catholic as the Iron Mikes held off Westampton Tech, 3-2, in Westampton. Trenton Catholic (2-0) led 2-1 at the half and the teams traded second-half goals. Ayhan Yazici and Jaidyn Reddick scored the goals for Westampton (2-3).
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
Boonton edges Parsippany - Boys soccer recap
Gentian Dauti scored the game-winner for Boonton late in the second half to give his team a 1-0 victory over Parsippany in Boonton. The game was scoreless at halftime but Dauti was able to find the back of the net in the 60th minute. Boonton (3-1) finished with eight shots...
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2.
Glassboro over Pitman in OT- Boys soccer recap
Emirhan Kir had a goal and an assist to lead Glassboro to a 2-1 win over Pitman in Glassboro. Atakan Ozdemir also had a goal for Glassboro (2-1-1), which trailed, 1-0 at halftime. Marcus Brown made 11 saves in the win. Pitman fell to 2-1 with the loss.
Schalick over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Keen scored two goals to lead Schalick to a 7-1 win over Gloucester Catholic at Pittsgrove. The other goal scorers were Brandon Foster, Evan Spears, Tyler Fleming, Elijah Cummings and Luke Costantino. Michael Nelson contributed two assists. Gabe Endres made four saves for Schalick (2-1). Nick Polidoro scored for...
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2).
