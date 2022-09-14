TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO