Brazoria County, TX

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Brazoria County, TX
Brazoria County, TX
Brazoria County, TX
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Opinion: An online study named Texas' top 5 burger chains. Whataburger wasn't one of them. In-N-Out was.

TEXAS, USA — Great, I have your attention! Let's take a bite out of this online study. I'll take you behind the curtain a little bit. In news, we get A LOT of these "studies" from PR company's about the most random things. It's always "Texas ranks the best for X" or "the worst for Y" or some made-up national holiday-related content like... well, just like this one we're about to talk about.
TEXAS STATE
