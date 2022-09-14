ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium

Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Outsider.com

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case

NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
NBC Sports

NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal

The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
