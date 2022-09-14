Read full article on original website
In White Folks News: Brett Favre Reportedly Sneakily Siphoned Off $5 Million In Welfare Funds For Volleyball Stadium At Daughter’s School
Brett Favre’s texts reveal collaborative plans with Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to take $5 million welfare funds for volleyball stadium
'Santa came today': Brett Favre texts show his role in Mississippi welfare scandal
Newly released text messages from NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre show he was much more involved than previously known in pushing for millions of federal welfare dollars to be diverted from helping poor families to instead pay for a new volleyball facility at the school where his daughter played the sport.
Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Former Packers Quarterback Brett Favre Allegedly Used Welfare Funds for College Volleyball Stadium
Favre allegedly coordinated with state officials to direct $5 million meant to help residents of Mississippi towards funding a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly plotted together to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build a new volleyball stadium, according to an investigative report from Mississippi Today. Based on never-before-seen text messages sent between Favre and Bryant from 2017 to 2019, it was revealed that the former Packers quarterback, 52,...
'Don't read my book,' says Favre biographer after Mississippi revelations
Favre is accused of being involved in a multi-million dollar welfare fraud scheme.
Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi
Chris Hayes: “This is almost a cartoonish scandal if it were not so devastating. A multimillionaire football star…and a Republican governor appear to be involved in a scandal with the misuse of federal dollars for the poorest members of the poorest state.”Sept. 15, 2022.
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Brett Favre Over Fraud Case
NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case. Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.
Newly-Released Text Messages Suggest the Brett Favre Welfare Fraud Scandal Goes Much Higher than Previously Imagined
Former National Football League quarterback Brett Favre expressed concern that the media would learn the source and amount of money proposed to be sent to him by a woman convicted in a scandal over misspent Mississippi welfare funds, recently-released text messages show. “If you were to pay me is there...
NBC Nightly News focuses on the Brett Favre welfare-fund scandal
The involvement of Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is a Mississippi welfare-fund scandal has become something more than a random oddity. The controversy received treatment as a full-blown segment on Wednesday’s edition of NBC Nightly News. That’s a reliable litmus test regarding the extent to which a sports...
Texts link Brett Favre with welfare money scandal, volleyball facility donation, court documents show
The governor of Mississippi in 2017 was “on board” with a plan for a nonprofit group to pay Brett Favre more than $1 million in welfare grant money so the retired NFL quarterback could help fund a university volleyball facility, according to a text messages between Favre and the director of the nonprofit.
Brian Murphy: Favre, Peterson are reminder to beware who you worship
"Beware who you worship," writes Brian Murphy.
