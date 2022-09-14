Read full article on original website
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder) OL Ben Jones (not injury related) DB Lonnie Johnson (groin) Notes: Lewan, Jones both start on O-line & were reportedly working out on the side of practice. … Fulton is a top defensive back for the Titans defense. … Phillips featured on offense and as a returner.
After failing to get their first season-opening win since 2013, the Indianapolis Colts are headed to Jacksonville, a place that they haven’t won since 2014. Because of the disappointing stat, Frank Reich has a career record of 4-4 against the Jaguars. Entering the season, there was a heightened awareness around the organization that they needed to get off to a fast start to the season so they don’t have to climb out of a hole.
The Bills will start their legendary series with the former player on top of that category: Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. For Week 1 against the Titans, Kelly will be honored as the “Legend of the Game.” The team announced that on Thursday. Prior to kickoff, he’ll...
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their respective injury reports on Friday, the second-to-last before their Week 2 matchup on “Monday Night Football”. The Titans saw three players upgrade their participation from Thursday, including wide receiver Kyle Philips, left tackle Taylor Lewan and center Ben Jones.
