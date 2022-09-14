ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills QB in Week 2 vs. Titans

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked dominant in week 1. On their way to taking down the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, the Bills looked nearly perfect at times. Leading the charge of this Bills offense was their superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The fifth-year quarterback finished the day with 297 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he added another 56 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 2

After failing to get their first season-opening win since 2013, the Indianapolis Colts are headed to Jacksonville, a place that they haven’t won since 2014. Because of the disappointing stat, Frank Reich has a career record of 4-4 against the Jaguars. Entering the season, there was a heightened awareness around the organization that they needed to get off to a fast start to the season so they don’t have to climb out of a hole.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Buffalo, NY
Nashville, TN
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy