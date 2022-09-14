Read full article on original website
Related
A College Student Cashed Out a $110 Million Profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - After Piling $25 Million Into the Meme Stock
A 20-year-old college student raked in an estimated $110 million profit by selling Bed Bath & Beyond shares this week, capitalizing on the homewares retailer becoming the latest meme stock to multiply in value in a matter of days. Jake Freeman, the head of Freeman Capital Management, revealed he owned...
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Jim Cramer On Energy: 'These Stocks Are So Cheap, You Can Trade Them For A Bounce'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. FedEx Corporation FDX shares dipped 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
FedEx's Economic Warning Rattles Amazon Investors: What's Next For The Stock?
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0