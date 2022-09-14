ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
tipranks.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. FedEx Corporation FDX shares dipped 19.7% to $164.43 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
Benzinga

Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
Benzinga

