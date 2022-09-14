ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Google Photos update is set to transform your Memories

By Cesar Cadenas
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oY4Xi_0hvDq4Qx00
(Image credit: Google)

Beginning today, Memories on Google Photos will be getting a variety of cinematic-like changes that Google calls “the biggest update… since [the feature's] launch”.

Memories can be considered Google’s answer to Snapchat Stories; short videos made from pictures on your Photos account, although they don’t disappear. For the update, the focus is on fostering creativity among users by giving them tools to create more dynamic works with their own photos. There’s a bigger emphasis on creating videos and adding graphical art to images to make them pop. Google will also be making user creations easier to share with friends and family without having to rummage through the Settings menu.

Given the fact that Memories is one of Google Photos’ most popular features (by the company's own admission) and that it’s been over a year since its last major update (opens in new tab), these changes are long overdue.

Slight redesign

The first batch of changes come from Google readjusting how certain functions operate in Memories. You will find more videos present as “Photos will automatically select and trim” snippets more often from uploaded files. These snippets will sport a subtle zoom in to make static images feel more dynamic. And in October, Google will be “adding instrumental music to some Memories.” The full music library is mostly unknown apart from a lighthearted whistling tune and an ambient melody heard in some of the preview videos.

Cinematic Memories, an upgrade to cinematic photos released in 2020 (opens in new tab), will pull together multiple still images to create a faux video of sorts complete with music. You’ll see the camera pan across a subject to produce a 3D-like effect meant to simulate motion. The 2020 version was more of a subtle zoom-in, but now it’s more dynamic.

Graphical flourishes

For the graphic art mentioned earlier, they will come via the new Styles feature. Several pieces of art will be available at launch, according to Google, that can be added to Memories, injecting a colorful flourish to photos. Some of the designs were created by featured artists Shantell Martin (opens in new tab) and Lisa Congdon (opens in new tab), although they will only be available for a limited time.

Sharing Memories will be made easier as a new Share icon will appear in the roll. All a user has to do is tap the icon and select the recipient to send them. This change will be coming to Android devices first before rolling out to Google Photos on iOS and web browsers “soon.”

The final change is a new collage editing tool where you can pull together your favorite pictures via drag-and-drop controls. Some of the collage designs were also created by Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon. Within the editor, you have access to various tools to adjust image brightness or apply filters. Pixel owners and Google One members will have access to exclusive features such as the ability to add Portrait Light and HDR to collages plus 30 unique designs.

The collage editor will come out to both Android and iOS devices, but it doesn’t appear the web browser version of Google Photos will get this. We asked Google for clarification on this front. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Google Photos is one of the most highly used image storage services out there, but some are disappointed with its limited editing tools. If you're curious, we recommend checking out TechRadar’s list of the best alternatives to Google Photos.

Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry for several years now specializing in consumer electronics, entertainment devices, Windows, and the gaming industry. But he’s also passionate about smartphones, GPUs, and cybersecurity.

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google One#Android#Consumer Electronics#Memories#Google Photos
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets

As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Android Devices
TechCrunch

Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
CELL PHONES
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Change Google Maps Voice?

With an in-built navigation voice on Google Maps, it has been more convenient for us to navigate through routes to reach our destination. However, when it differs from your native language, you might not clearly understand the map’s voice. Or you might be tired of listening to the same voice repetitively.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Chat will now let you show off your language skills

Finding the right way to reply in Google Chat is about to get a bit more exotic thanks to a new update. Google has announced its chat software will benefit from an expanded version of its Smart Replies feature, which now supports several other languages apart from English, adding Spanish, French, and Portuguese options.
INTERNET
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google Photos Update Highlights More Memories, Adds Music and Graphics

Google Photos is getting an update Wednesday that redesigns Memories, a feature that highlights past photos and packages them together with machine learning. A collage editor is also launching, on Android and iOS. With the update, Photos will surface more of your videos and cut in photos as well. And...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

How to use Google Lens

Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The iPhone 14’s new Action Mode is still a step behind the GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro is used to fighting the likes of DJI and Insta360 in a Squid Game-style battle for action cam supremacy, but this year, an unexpected contender entered the fray: Apple. This week we saw the arrival of the highly-anticipated GoPro Hero 11 Black, a direct successor to what is, for us, the best action camera you can buy. But just a week earlier, Apple heckled GoPro by launching its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones with a shiny new video feature called Action Mode.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates

Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar

47K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy