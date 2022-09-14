LAKE HARTWELL, GA (SNN TV) - A North Port man was found dead in his plane that had crashed into a Georgia lake last weekend. A team of rescuers removed the body of 55-yr-old Todd Carrell of North Port last night. The plane had crashed into the lake in the early afternoon last Saturday, Sept. 10, but authorities were unable to get to the plane because it was 120-feet down, the deepest part of the lake, according to the Herald Tribune. Several witnesses saw the crash and marked the area where the plane went down. On the second day of diving rescue teams were able to confirm the pilot was still inside the plane.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO