Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Celebrated Texas chocolatier pops up in River Oaks District with decadent, Oprah-approved treats
From Halloween candy to chocolate turkeys at Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day gift boxes, the holiday period from October to March provides prime time for eating chocolate. For that six-month period, Houstonians will have a new option for hand-painted bonbons that may look too pretty to eat but are also too delicious to ignore.
New Houston steakhouse debuts expansive rooftop lounge and patio
One of Houston's newest steakhouses is finally fully operational. Georgia James has opened its rooftop lounge and patio. The 11,000-square-foot space is divided into an indoor lounge and a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio. Outdoor diners will find both covered and uncovered seating, fire pits, and a view of Buffalo Bayou and the downtown skyline. The indoor features a wraparound bar, modern lounge furniture, and TVs for watching the game. Available only to walk-in diners, the lounge has the capacity to accommodate 150 seating or 200 standing.
Growing Houston seafood restaurant gets loud with new location and free food deal
A rapidly expanding local seafood restaurant will celebrate the opening of its newest location with a major giveaway. Lotus Seafood welcomes its fifth location in Stafford with specials and the opportunity to win free seafood for a year. Located at 2903 S. Main St., the new Lotus Seafood occupies a...
Fresh and organic Houston sports bar adds third and biggest location in Katy
More is better, especially when it comes to organic, fresh, and local food. On The Kirb, the popular Houston sports bar known for its sustainable approach to food and beverages, is debuting a third location in Katy. Located at 25230 Farm to Market 1093, the new eatery is set to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clever new online guide tracks Houston's Latino art events and performances
With Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) now underway, a convenient new calendar courtesy of a local nonprofit dials Houstonians into a host of Latino arts and culture events to celebrate the occasion. The calendar (find it here) is created and curated by Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural...
culturemap.com
Art League Houston presents Letitia Huckaby: "Bitter Waters Sweet" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Bitter Waters Sweet," an exhibition of new work by Fort Worth artist, Letitia Huckaby. In the exhibition, Huckaby explores the legacy of Africatown, the historic community near Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by a group of West African people who were trafficked to the U.S. as slaves shortly before Emancipation, and long after the Atlantic slave trade was banned. The ship that brought them, the Clotilda, was scuttled in Mobile Bay shortly after delivering its cargo in 1860 to conceal its illegal activity. The wreckage was rediscovered in 2018 and is currently the subject of active archaeological research.
Veteran Houston restaurateur shakes up downtown with new tequila-fueled Mexican destination
Downtown office workers will soon have a new happy hour option serving Houstonians' favorite spirit. Real Agave opens this Wednesday, September 14, on the first floor of 1100 Louisiana St. As its name implies, Real Agave is a bar and lounge devoted to tequila and other agave spirits along with...
8 festive fall food events in Houston showcase BBQ, caviar, tailgating, and more
This week’s milder temperatures and decreased humidity have Houstonians thinking about fall’s inevitable arrival. The end of summer’s intense heat means it’s finally safe to gather outdoors again. For the first time since 2019, fall also brings a full slate of food events. With options designed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
culturemap.com
Art League Houston presents Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: "Drawn to Communities" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Drawn to Communities," an exhibition of photography by Houston artist, Earlie Hudnall, Jr. Hudnall always has a camera...
Talented Houston artist uncages surreal new show inspired by Colorado's wild side
Local artist Janice Freeman would like it very much if you didn’t refer to her work as “trippy,” especially the new stuff she’ll be displaying this weekend. “I don’t like the word ‘trippy,’ really,” the Austin-born, Houston-based artist tells CultureMap. “I think it’s more symbolic — visually symbolic. It’s a lot more symbolically distinctive from my other works, but it reflects on my origins.”
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts his big birthday with rare bottles and vintage bubbles
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.
culturemap.com
Houston Home + Garden Show
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At theHouston Home + Garden Show, visitors can shop for home-related products and services, industry experts, and more. There will be unique feature displays, booths, and Joe Mazza, host of HGTV’s Home Inspector Joe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Avenida's Party on the Plaza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with art, music, and more
Hispanic Heritage Month begins on September 15, and Avenida Party on the Plaza is celebrating with a variety of exciting visual and performing arts events — all free to the public, of course. On Saturday, September 17, Avenida’s Plaza will come alive with visual art, music, dance and other...
culturemap.com
Houston Art Gallery Association presents Fall Art Gallery Celebration
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Art Gallery Association will host the city-wide inaugural Fall Art Gallery Celebration. Houston is a vibrant and exciting international city, rich in arts and culture that is also proud of its diversity.
Iconic River Oaks rummage sale makes colorful return with can't-miss estate pieces and fab finds
A popular shopping extravaganza that dates back to World War II is making a splash with its first event since the pandemic. The longtime Pink Elephant Sale, a local fixture organized by the River Oaks Garden Club, is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Hordes of shoppers from River...
Cirque du Soleil leaps back into Houston with acrobatic action and serious clowning around
The world’s favorite circus/acrobatic/aerialist experience is headed back to Houston for high-flying acrobatics, dazzling spectacle, and some zany hijinks. Global phenomenon Cirque du Soleil returns to Houston with a whimsical new show called Kooza, the beloved company’s tribute to the circus tradition. Kooza arrives at Sam Houston Race...
New upscale chauffeur service stretches into Houston with S Class, limo, and regal ride options
Discriminating Houstonians who opt for luxury/executive car services (and who don’t, unfortunately, have a limo and driver of their own) now can choose an innovative, tech-savvy option. Drvn, a global chauffeur service, has just rolled into Houston. Customers can look forward to on-demand rides — 24 hours a day...
Beloved Houston weatherman's charming Galveston Victorian home crests onto market for $750,000
The charming house at 1726 Avenue L in Galveston is many things. For one, it's a 2006 build that looks like it could've been built a century before. It's also a beautiful Victorian nestled just steps away from the beach in the Lost Bayou Historic District. Most intriguing of all,...
culturemap.com
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Leandro Erlich: "Seeing Is Not Believing" closing day
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Conceptual artist Leandro Erlich creates visual paradoxes and optical illusions that force viewers to question their perception of reality. He renders everyday situations confounding - a staircase that misleads to go nowhere; an elevator that appears partially stuck below ground; a swimming pool that appears to reflect one group of onlookers above the water’s surface and a different group below.
Kendra Scott talks her new memoir, shining career, and Houston roots
Celebrated Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott’s ability to juggle a work-life balance is seriously impressive. The founder of her namesake billion-dollar brand is a newlywed, about to drop her first memoir, Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, and will be returning as a guest shark on the new season of Shark Tank.
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0