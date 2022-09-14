Downtown's newest food hall serves up 9 exciting destinations, from plant-based Mexican to Indian street food

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Bitter Waters Sweet," an exhibition of new work by Fort Worth artist, Letitia Huckaby. In the exhibition, Huckaby explores the legacy of Africatown, the historic community near Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by a group of West African people who were trafficked to the U.S. as slaves shortly before Emancipation, and long after the Atlantic slave trade was banned. The ship that brought them, the Clotilda, was scuttled in Mobile Bay shortly after delivering its cargo in 1860 to conceal its illegal activity. The wreckage was rediscovered in 2018 and is currently the subject of active archaeological research.

