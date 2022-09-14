FONTANA, Calif. (WXIN) — Strollers sold as part of a travel system are being recalled because they pose fall and injury hazards to children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers, which were sold as part of a travel system that includes a car seat. They were sold through BabyTrend and Amazon from January 2021 through May 2021.

