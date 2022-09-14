Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Did This Single Stock Just Signal a Deep Recession?
Markets fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday morning. FedEx's warning about its shipping business caused some to draw broader conclusions about weakness in the economy. Investors should look at what UPS and Amazon say for confirmation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Roku Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it may be time to buy stocks as volatility returns
Kevin O'Leary said volatility has returned to the stock market, adding it may be time to buy. The "Shark Tank" star addressed uncertainty in markets about how aggressive the Fed will be. "There's a bet going on in the market, you can see it as volatility," he said. "Shark Tank"...
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Push Higher Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Stocks gained ground Thursday as investors sized up a pair of not-so-bad economic reports ahead of tomorrow's appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This morning, the Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell to a one-month low of 243,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
FedEx's Economic Warning Rattles Amazon Investors: What's Next For The Stock?
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With Procter & Gamble
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
PETS・
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0