ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Did This Single Stock Just Signal a Deep Recession?

Markets fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday morning. FedEx's warning about its shipping business caused some to draw broader conclusions about weakness in the economy. Investors should look at what UPS and Amazon say for confirmation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roku Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roku. Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Dis#Whales#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Recent Whale Trades#Walt Disney Dis
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the...
PETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy