Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices are headed to $150 a barrel as energy demand continues to outpace supply, JPMorgan energy strategist says
Oil could soar to $150 a barrel as demand still outpaces supply, a JPMorgan strategist said. That's because companies aren't investing enough in future production, which promises a major supply deficit ahead. The US can't rely on suppliers like OPEC to fill the gap, and will see oil prices soar...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
FOXBusiness
Steak prices decline on waning demand
The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Positive Inflation Outlook
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due out tomorrow before the market open and current forecasts project the CPI pulled back a little in August. However, year-over-year inflation growth is still expected to be above 8%. On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures inflation on the wholesale level, will be released and projections for that number also anticipate an August drop.
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
It Wasn't Pelosi, Part 2: Congress Member Spends Half Their Salary On Chip Stock Ahead Of The CHIPS Act
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A member of Congress made a questionable stock purchase that was well-timed with legislation. Here’s that latest Congress stock trade that will be publicly scrutinized. What Happened: A new filing from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, shows he purchased...
Benzinga
Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes
(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
The Fed is the 'new arbiter of oil prices' as rate hikes weigh on economic activity, energy historian Daniel Yergin says
The Federal Reserve has become "the new arbiter of oil prices," according to energy historian Daniel Yergin, as the central bank's rate hikes add pressure to energy markets. Yergin told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday that the central bank's benchmark interest rate increases to combat inflation are "permeating the oil market as it is the stock market." Yergin added that demand is down sharply compared to the same period in 2021, further complicating the picture.
CNBC
Oil falls over 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar
Oil fell more than 2% on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong U.S. dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns. The International Energy Agency said this week oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. The dollar held near recent peaks, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy.
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
FedEx's Economic Warning Rattles Amazon Investors: What's Next For The Stock?
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0