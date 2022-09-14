ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Steak prices decline on waning demand

The price of steak fell slightly last month, driven by a drop in demand from consumers as Americans shift their protein preferences to lower-priced options while persistent inflation continues to squeeze their grocery budgets. Labor Department data show the price of uncooked steak fell 1.5% on an annualized basis in...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Rising Oil Prices Could Threaten Positive Inflation Outlook

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due out tomorrow before the market open and current forecasts project the CPI pulled back a little in August. However, year-over-year inflation growth is still expected to be above 8%. On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures inflation on the wholesale level, will be released and projections for that number also anticipate an August drop.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Department Of Agriculture#Price Action#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Farmland Partners Inc Fpi
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Fed is the 'new arbiter of oil prices' as rate hikes weigh on economic activity, energy historian Daniel Yergin says

The Federal Reserve has become "the new arbiter of oil prices," according to energy historian Daniel Yergin, as the central bank's rate hikes add pressure to energy markets. Yergin told CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday that the central bank's benchmark interest rate increases to combat inflation are "permeating the oil market as it is the stock market." Yergin added that demand is down sharply compared to the same period in 2021, further complicating the picture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls over 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Oil fell more than 2% on Thursday as expectations of weaker demand and a strong U.S. dollar ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase outweighed supply concerns. The International Energy Agency said this week oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter. The dollar held near recent peaks, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy