Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
Proposed Improvements Meeting Sept. 21 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDDOT) – A public input meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to discuss proposed improvements in Valley City. The meeting is open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will take place in the...
North Dakota High School Rodeo Comes To Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nearly 300 contestants will be competing this weekend in the North Dakota High School Rodeo in Valley City. North Dakota Winter Show Manager Brandee Moore said the rodeo will be held in the main arena and in the outdoor arena Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th.
‘Scan Day’ Planned in Carrington Sept. 29
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As part of an effort with the North Dakota State Library, the Carrington City Library will be holding what they’re calling a “Scan Day” on Thursday, Sept. 29. Library Director Michelle Seil says they’re continuing to digitize area newspapers, but this will...
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
Dick Gulmon; Member Of N.D. Rec & Park Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This week Dick Gulmon was made a member of the North Dakota Recreation and Park Association Hall of Fame. During the 2022 North Dakota Recreation and Park Association (NDRPA) Conference Valley City Parks and Recreation Park Board President Dick Gulmon was inducted into the NDRPA Hall of Fame.
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
Hillcrest Golf Course Sand Trap Project Scheduled
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As the golf weather winds down, the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Department will be conducting a multi-season sand trap renovation project starting this fall. Amy Walters is the Jamestown Parks & Recreation Executive Director. Once tournaments are finished, Walters says they’ll start their maintenance at...
Rough Riders Sweep Hi-Liners
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liners took an offensive step forward, but could not turn the tight set corner Thursday night. Valley City dropped a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18) matchup with Grand Forks Red River in Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball Thursday night. Despite overcoming an early deficit...
DUI Checkpoint In Ransom County Notification
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, September 16th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol along with the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DUI checkpoint at a predetermined location in Ransom County. Following the checkpoint on Friday and continuing Saturday, Sept. 17, the North Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct saturation patrols in the county.
Special Assessment Public Hearing Sept. 14th at 5:30pm
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Special Assessment Public Hearing will be held Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Beginning at 5:30 P.M. in the Valley City Hall Commission Chambers. Special Assessment Commission members include Jim Knutson, Paul Dahlberg, and Jeremy Wiebe. The Public Hearing will focus on the following agenda...
Carrington Welcomes New Police Chief
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Carrington welcomed their new chief of police at their September meeting recently. Christopher Bittman first started with the Carrington Police Department roughly two months ago and was appointed in August. Mayor Tom Erdmann says that now leaves them with an open position...
Tony’s Nails Celebrates Relocation with Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Tony’s Nails. Tony is a certified nail technician that provides a wide variety of manicure and pedicure services. Tony’s Nails is now located inside of Jasmeria for Hair at 410 10th St. SE Suite 7. You can reach him at 701-720-5279.
Relay for Life Dickey County Gearing Up for Telethon
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that this year, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Organizations such as the Dickey County Relay for Life hope to raise funds to support ACS and those affected locally.
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
Red Knights ride to ever remember
A fleet of motorcycles, cars and two shiny red firetrucks roared out of Valley City and did a tour of the region, circling around from Sanborn to Wimbledon and beyond, taking part in an annual remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which brought low the World Trade Center towers in New York and cost thousands of lives.
Blue Jays Blank Watford City, Win 47-0 on Homecoming
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay defense forced four turnovers and special teams blocked two punts as Jamestown rolled to a 47-0 victory over Watford City on Homecoming. Jamestown started the game by marching down the field in six plays before Payton Hochhatler found Jackson Walters for a...
Justin Whitmer Receives Customer Service Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented the Customer Service Award for September to Justin Whitmer for his outstanding customer service. The chamber honors individuals who demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering products or services...
Jimmies, Warriors Battle to Scoreless Draw
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team played Midland (Neb.) University to a 0-0 draw Thursday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field in the GPAC opener for both teams. Jamestown improves to 2-4-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the GPAC, while Midland remains unbeaten at 4-0-2 and 0-0-1 in the conference.
Wilhelm’s Continues Raising Funds for Huntington’s Disease Society
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For the past 10 years, the Wilhelm family has held an event to raise money and awareness of Huntington’s Disease. Huntington’s Disease is rare and affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. every year. But the Wilhelm’s have lost their mother, grandmother, multiple uncles, and a brother to the disease.
