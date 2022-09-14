OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that this year, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. Organizations such as the Dickey County Relay for Life hope to raise funds to support ACS and those affected locally.

DICKEY COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO