L.A. Weekly
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Manchester Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Friday morning, a four-vehicle collision at Manchester Avenue claimed two lives and injured another one. The accident happened around 4:14 a.m., on August 19th along South Broadway and South Main Street. According to California Highway Patrol, police were pursuing a vehicle...
NBC Los Angeles
Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA
At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery
Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
Police search for thieves seen stealing $10k from business owner in downtown L.A.
A small business owner hopes police find three men suspected of stealing cash from inside her vehicle as she cleaned up after a day of work.
mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
L.A. Weekly
Fernando Gonzalez Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Paramount Boulevard [Long Beach, CA]
64-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Coolidge Street. The accident occurred around 4:49 a.m., at the intersection of Coolidge Street and Paramount Boulevard on August 31st. Reports stated that Gonzalez was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when a southbound BMW struck him. Paramedics arrived and located Gonzalez laying...
Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation
Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
Arrest after teen ODs and dies in a Los Angeles high school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant around 8:30 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Man in March at Metro Station
A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Palmdale Area
A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. on State Route 138, which was closed between 82nd Street and 77th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not...
2 arrested in connection with break-in, theft of guns from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass, police say
Two people are in custody in connection with a break-in at Rep. Karen Bass' home, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday evening.
foxla.com
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
