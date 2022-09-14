ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Metro Bus, Food Truck, Other Vehicles Crash in Downtown LA

At least one person was hospitalized and another was also injured in a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. The crash involved several cars and vehicles, including a Metro bus and a food truck. Police are still searching for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in deadly Metro station robbery

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a young father who was killed at a Metro train station in March. Last week, the family of Oscar Ayala pleaded with the public to come forward with information since investigators had exhausted all leads. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena

Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Northbound lanes of 110 Freeway in South LA closed for police investigation

Police are investigating reports of a possible shooting on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. They were first dispatched to the area after reports of a traffic collision near the Century Boulevard off-ramp, but later learned that there was a possible shooting following a witness who detailed they possibly heard gunshots, prompting a large scale investigation. All lanes of traffic heading north were blocked as officers scoured the area, while the southbound lanes also experienced a backup as drivers slowed to get a look at the ongoing investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the collision. Their status was not immediately known. It was unclear when lanes would reopen to traffic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Palmdale Area

A person was killed Friday in a traffic crash in the Palmdale area. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. on State Route 138, which was closed between 82nd Street and 77th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person was not...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found

An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
LANCASTER, CA

