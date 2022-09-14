Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: discovery of mass grave in Izium prompts call for war crimes tribunal – live
Czech foreign minister says attacks by Russians on civilian population are ‘unthinkable and abhorrent’
Arrests at Belgrade EuroPride gathering after ban
Serbian police arrested over 30 people as thousands of LGBTQ activists turned out for Belgrade's EuroPride march on Saturday, despite a government ban. The interior ministry said 31 people were arrested.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden headed to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in US-UK relations, as both a new royal and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in...
Queen's death both challenge and reprieve for new UK leader
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office less than two weeks ago, impatient to set her stamp on government and facing an overflowing inbox of crises: soaring inflation, a plummeting national currency and skyrocketing energy bills. Then the death of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II ripped up Truss’ carefully laid plans. The epochal event has been both a challenge and a reprieve for the U.K.’s untested new leader. The monarch’s demise has put everyday politics in the U.K. on hold as the country plunged into an emotional mourning period. “It’s given her space to think with the media off her, to plan,” said political historian Anthony Seldon. “The one thing (a) prime minister most lacks is time to think.”
