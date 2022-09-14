ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
KSLTV

Carmelite Fair makes a comeback after two-year COVID break

HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pause because of the pandemic, the annual Carmelite Fair in Holladay is returning Sunday. For one day a year, the beautiful grounds of the Carmelite Monastery change from peaceful to lively as many come to enjoy and celebrate at the fair. Hundreds come...
ABC4

Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.  The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area.  “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
upr.org

Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines

Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
ABC 4

GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo

On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
KSLTV

State troopers locate missing Taylorsville man

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pettley, a 74-year-old Taylorsville man who was last seen walking away from his residence near 2300 W. 4650 South at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said Pettley is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s,...
KSLTV

Several Skyline High School students sent home early after flooding

MILLCREEK, Utah — Skyline High School students were released early from classes after flooding and leaking Wednesday afternoon. “Due to the intense rainfall, we had to release several of our classrooms around 2 p.m. today to ensure student safety,” reads the Granite School District statement. The rest of...
KSLTV

Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City resident and two sheriff deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it’s something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. “It’s so magical to have...
ABC4

Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
