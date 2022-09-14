Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
‘Pride, Not Prejudice’ conference to teach educators inclusion in classroom
SALT LAKE CITY — During his lunch break at Meadowlark Elementary School in Salt Lake City Thursday, sixth-grade teacher John Arthur spent time going over grades with a student teacher and strategizing how to help every single one of his 23 students do their best. The two went through...
KSLTV
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
Utah’s housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
Utah’s housing market is still facing high home prices. Amid high mortgage rates, the state’s affordability crisis is at an all-time high. That’s had an impact on the state’s homeless population, which increased 14% in 2021. What are Utah’s political leaders doing about it?
KSLTV
Carmelite Fair makes a comeback after two-year COVID break
HOLLADAY, Utah — After a two-year pause because of the pandemic, the annual Carmelite Fair in Holladay is returning Sunday. For one day a year, the beautiful grounds of the Carmelite Monastery change from peaceful to lively as many come to enjoy and celebrate at the fair. Hundreds come...
It'll be an action-packed weekend with activities and events happening in Utah!
A car show, scarecrow walk, pride festival and events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month are just some of the family-friendly activities happening this weekend in Utah.
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area. “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
KSLTV
Residents of North Salt Lake housing community frustrated after days with no power
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of a housing community said Thursday they had been without power for more than two days due to an issue potentially affecting dozens of units in the neighborhood and they feared no solution was in sight. Kevin Duke, who uses a CPAP machine...
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
ABC 4
GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo
On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
KSLTV
State troopers locate missing Taylorsville man
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have issued a Silver Alert for Richard Pettley, a 74-year-old Taylorsville man who was last seen walking away from his residence near 2300 W. 4650 South at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Taylorsville Police Department said Pettley is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s,...
KSLTV
SBA head visits Utah to discuss local small businesses, post-pandemic growth
SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Association, made her way to Utah for a tour of the Beehive State. “Utah is one of the top places to do business,” Guzman said. One of her stops was Alpha Coffee’s location...
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
KSLTV
Joy and Wellness Program provided support for those battling cancer
SALT LAKE CITY — A program at LDS Hospital is bringing support and a distraction from those receiving treatment for blood cancers. The Joy and Wellness Program is a hallway in LDS Hospital, where patients and their loved ones can do crafts, play video games, and find support in each other.
Memories flow as iconic Ogden restaurant shuts its doors
An iconic restaurant in Ogden has closed after decades of being such an important part of the community.
KSLTV
Several Skyline High School students sent home early after flooding
MILLCREEK, Utah — Skyline High School students were released early from classes after flooding and leaking Wednesday afternoon. “Due to the intense rainfall, we had to release several of our classrooms around 2 p.m. today to ensure student safety,” reads the Granite School District statement. The rest of...
How well did Utah’s colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
The U.S. News annual college rankings report says among Utah colleges and universities, Brigham Young University “is arguably the most notable college in Utah.” No Utah colleges ranked in the top 10 nationally or regionally, but Westminster College was No. 12 among universities in the West region, up six places from a year ago.
KSLTV
Davis District investigating claims that special needs student was abused at school
There is no doubt Kim Perry cares about kids. She runs an adoption business and even adopted two children of her own. So, it hurt her deeply when she recently found out what happened to one of her daughters while at school. “I get emotional every time I talk about...
KSLTV
Park City locals save moose trapped in their backyard
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City resident and two sheriff deputies helped a moose that got tangled up in a backyard. Moose sightings are common in the mountain city, and it’s something that Park City resident Francesca Paglione has grown accustomed to. “It’s so magical to have...
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
Comments / 0