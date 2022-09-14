Read full article on original website
‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport
So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
WAFF
Flower Friday: Introducing the New England Aster
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alabama has been experiencing some beautiful, sunny days out there and what better time to check in with our friends at Huntsville Botanical Garden for Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias is sharing more about New England Asters.
Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location
If you've ever dreamed of working at North Alabama's first Buc-ee's location, now is your chance.
WAFF
How the broken parts of our lives can still serve a purpose
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all have pieces of our lives that shape us. Whether they’re good or bad, happy memories or sad, they impact who we are and how we live. Kaitlin Chappell Rogers believes that pieces of us that once felt broken can be turned...
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in downtown Huntsville. The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street. As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored.
WAFF
Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!. September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.
Alabama restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
styleblueprint.com
The Ultimate Weekend in Huntsville, AL
We’re excited to report that the Crush Wine & Food Festival is BACK in Huntsville this season, taking place on Saturday, September 24! As we make our plans to attend, we’re reminded of what a fantastic weekend destination Huntsville is. Only an hour and a half from Birmingham, two hours from Nashville, and about three and a half hours from both Memphis and Atlanta, it’s easily accessible on a whim. And, even with its status as one of the fastest-growing cities in the South, Huntsville has maintained much of its quiet small-town charm, making it ideal for girls’ trips and couples’ weekends.
Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride set for North Alabama
The 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride is set to take off on Saturday, September 17, making its way from Bridgeport and ending in Waterloo.
The plan to give Huntsville teens their own place to rock-out to heavy-metal
“Every teenager needs a mosh pit in their life,” long-haired, 17-year-old James Johns tells me on a recent afternoon. The drummer for local heavy metal band Wretched Angel, Johns is hoping to get momentum going for more all-ages rock shows in Huntsville. The city is currently without a dedicated...
WAFF
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
WAFF
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
Galaxy of Lights returning to Huntsville Botanical Garden, here’s when they’ll be on
Guests will have more opportunities to walk through the annual Galaxy of Lights in 2022.
WAFF
Get ready for a dream show when “Dreamgirls” takes the stage in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get ready for your dreams to come true when the cast of “Dreamgirls” takes the stage at the VBC in Huntsville!. The beloved show is kicking off Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season with two weekends of shows. The musical follows the story...
WAFF
Intersection of Plummer, Johns roads closed for two weeks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The intersection of Plummer Road and Johns Road will be closed for two weeks starting Sept. 19. According to the City of Huntsville, when the intersection is reopened, Johns Road will be a stop condition with through movement on Plummer Road.
Carlin Long runs Huntsville to upset victory over Class 7A No. 8 Bob Jones
Carlin Long ran for three touchdowns as Huntsville toppled Class 7A No. 8-ranked Bob Jones 28-24 at Madison City Schools Stadium on Thursday night. Long scored the game winner from 10 yards with 1:34 left for the visiting Panthers (2-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 4). He scored on a 66-yarder in the first quarter and from 36 in the second.
First roundabout opens in unincorporated Madison County
On Friday, the new roundabout at Jordan Road and Homer Nance Road in Madison County officially opened.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville restaurant fights inflation and supply chain issues
The restaurant industry is slammed with rising costs and supply chain hold-ups. Customers may be seeing the impacts on their menus, but many say they understand why. "Food prices are going up," said Madison County native Chris Carter. "I'm sure there's a lot of cost issues there. They have to charge more for that."
franchising.com
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates New Alabama Opening
Slim Chickens Continues National Expansion with Restaurant Opening in Huntsville. September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 11594 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Legends Development is at the forefront of the opening.
