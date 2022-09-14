We’re excited to report that the Crush Wine & Food Festival is BACK in Huntsville this season, taking place on Saturday, September 24! As we make our plans to attend, we’re reminded of what a fantastic weekend destination Huntsville is. Only an hour and a half from Birmingham, two hours from Nashville, and about three and a half hours from both Memphis and Atlanta, it’s easily accessible on a whim. And, even with its status as one of the fastest-growing cities in the South, Huntsville has maintained much of its quiet small-town charm, making it ideal for girls’ trips and couples’ weekends.

