Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found

An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School

Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Carjacking Suspects Arrested

A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway

Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena

Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing

A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies

A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Bell Gardens

Sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Bell Gardens. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at 11:07 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue regarding an assault with a knife call where they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
BELL GARDENS, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach

Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach

Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead

A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun

An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found

A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Searching For Suspects Who Fled Vehicle After Crash Near Elysian Park

Police were searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing near Elysian Park during a pursuit Friday evening. Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds. The suspects made their...
BURBANK, CA

