Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found
An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
Authorities Arrest Suspect in Killing of Man in March at Metro Station
A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Shooting in Compton Leaves One Dead, One Wounded; Investigation Underway
Two men were shot, one fatally, in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Compton, and authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Deputies were sent to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim at the location, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing MoVal Girl with Brother’s Aid
A 21-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl and hiding her body with his older brother’s help must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Owen Skyler Shover and Gary Anthony Shover, 25 — both of Hesperia — were arrested in 2019...
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing
A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Two Arrested in Connection With Theft of Guns in Burglary at Karen Bass’ Home
Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were located in a suspect vehicle in the area of Hazeltine...
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Bell Gardens
Sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Bell Gardens. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at 11:07 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue regarding an assault with a knife call where they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach
Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
Man Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Long Beach
Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Shooting in Compton Leaves Man Dead
A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
Man Reported Missing in Malibu is Found
A 40-year-old man who went missing from Malibu has been found, authorities said Wednesday. Ever Manuel Valencia had last been seen on Sept. 4 near Malibu Road and Pacific Coast Highway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Police Searching For Suspects Who Fled Vehicle After Crash Near Elysian Park
Police were searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing near Elysian Park during a pursuit Friday evening. Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds. The suspects made their...
