supertalk929.com
Big Stone Gap man to serve 30 years for molesting minor
A Big Stone Gap, Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Wise County judge. Prosecutors said Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, groomed the child of a family friend for months and then molested the victim on multiple occasions.
supertalk929.com
Piney Flats Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor
Johnson City Police have Piney Flats man in custody after charging him with solicitation of a minor. The arrest of Roger Pollard stems from an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a juvenile via social media. Pollard was booked into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center on a 25 thousand dollar bond. Pollard is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Jonesborough man arrested after attacking tree service worker
A Jonesborough man was arrested after reportedly attacking a tree service employee while they were working. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Bailey, 57, is charged with aggravated assault after the incident in the 500 block of Cherokee Mountain Road. Bailey reportedly used his pickup...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop
A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
supertalk929.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
VSP: Online scammers clone former equipment business and scam thousands of dollars from consumers
State Police investigators are cautioning consumers online about a heavy equipment sales scam based in Southwest Virginia that has resulted in thousands of dollars in bogus sales to customers in several states. The FBI is also involved in the investigation of scammers who cloned the name of Guyan Heavy Equipment,...
supertalk929.com
Mountain City driver facing 24 charges after police chase
A Johnson County, Tennessee man faces 24 charges stemming from two police chases this month. Officers attempted to originally stop Timothy Smith of Mountain City on Sept. 4th after they recognized him and his previous revoked license charge. The report said Smith eluded police that evening but he reportedly tried...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Red Onion prisoner and DC sniper Malvo denied parole in Virginia
Red Onion Prison inmate and convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has been denied parole by a Virginia appeals court. Judges said Malvo is still a risk to the community and will remain in Wise County to serve out life sentences for his role in the October 2002 slayings of 17 people.
supertalk929.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Scott County sparks investigation
One person is dead following a house fire in Scott County, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Sheriff Jeff Edds, units arrived to a mobile home on Clawhammer Drive in the Big Moccasin community, which was fully engulfed. Once the fire was contained, a so-far unidentified body...
supertalk929.com
Report: Elizabethton man found dead after falling into river
The body of an Elizabethton man was recovered from the Doe River on Thursday morning. According to a report from Elizabethton Police, deputies responded to the 200 block of Academy Street, where they found the body of Roger Markland, 63. Investigators believe Markland fell down a steep wall into the...
supertalk929.com
Bays Mountain Park mourns loss of rare white-tail deer
A rare and beloved deer at Bays Mountain Park has died. According to a statement by park officials, Cotton, a white-tail deer passed away over the weekend. She spent all 11 years of her life around people, and captivated visitors of the Kingsport park with her speckled white and brown coat.
supertalk929.com
Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend
It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
