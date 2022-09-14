ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Molly Goddard brings a kaleidoscope of joy to London Fashion Week

Picture something pink. Make it brighter. Throw in some tulle. And then some more. Again. Keep going until what’s in front of you resembles a frothy fuchsia sort of cupcake. That’s Molly Goddard. OK, not quite. But you get the idea.Since 2014, the west Londoner has made a name for herself for her voluminous, larger-than-life frocks. Coming in myriad eye-popping shades, they are almost always one of the highlights of the season, bringing a much-needed dose of dressing-up box energy to the runway.Though Goddard has been a name to note ever since her namesake brand’s inception, it was thanks to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Gigi Hadid

Comments / 0

Community Policy