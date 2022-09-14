ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Billie Herrod
2d ago

Biden is crushing families in America with debt and the high costs of living! We are spending millions of dollars to support the illegals who have walked across our Southern Border with diseases, drugs and we don’t know how many were terrorists as no one is ever vetted!!! We cannot continue to house and support South Americas, Cubans, And other Countries people! Taxpayers have limits on their abilities to finance everything the Government continues to do!!!

Eric
2d ago

I've been from the Northern border to the Southern and Eastern to Western borders of PA multiple times and can honestly say that the number of signs or flags supporting Joe could be counted on one hand however the amount of Trump signs and flags I couldn't even count. I still wonder how exactly he won PA.

Liberal is a Disease
2d ago

All I can Say is, I Dont eat at Coopers Seafood in Scranton Anymore, Wont Even drive threw Scranton, Biden Expressway hahaha, Very Dumb People in Scranton

Salon

“Incredibly embarrassing”: Trump regrets backing “awful” candidate Dr. Oz after collapse in polls

Former President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images/Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/JC Olivera) Donald Trump regrets endorsing celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz after his poll numbers have cratered over the summer. Sources close to the former president says he's increasingly concerned that Oz will lose his Pennsylvania Senate...
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
