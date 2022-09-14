Beth Parker’s exhibition at the West Tisbury library is not quite like anything you have ever seen. What you’re looking at is hard to place, because it isn’t of this world, but rather one of Parker’s endlessly inventive imagination. Parker, who purposefully never titles her works, leaves them wide open for interpretation. Some pieces look like they might be from outer space with alien creatures, others seem as though you have jumped into a fish tank with tiny proto-beasts swimming in a bizarre underwater garden. Or maybe they are snapshots of the primordial ocean. Parker intentionally keeps her beings’ expressions neutral, saying, “It feels right, open to interpretation.”

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO