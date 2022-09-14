Read full article on original website
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
How to make donations or volunteer
Many of you have asked how you can help with the ongoing efforts to provide shelter, clothing, and food to the 50 Venezuelan migrants and refugees who arrived Wednesday on Martha’s Vineyard. Here’s what we know:. To make donations see mvcommunityservices.org/helpmigrants. Don’t bring items to St. Andrew’s Church....
Winston’s Kitchen co-owner thankful for support
Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs may be back by this Saturday “if all goes well,” according to co-owner Lisa Christie. The anticipated return date would be one week after the restaurant had to shut down from an electrical outlet fire on September 10. Christie said Best Electricians...
Oak Bluffs: Tivoli Day street fair
“Come, come, Tivoli Girl, dance the hours away. Come, come, Tivoli Girl, don’t you hear the music play? If you’ll be my pal in the summertime down beside the ocean blue, when the snow flies, Tivoli Girl, I’ll be dreaming of you.” –“Tivoli Girl,” Will Hardy, 1917.
Bass in the ‘new’ Grass
The fifth annual “Bass in the Grass” art initiative, coinciding with and honoring the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, is set to kick off. The Bass in the Grass fundraiser is made possible through collaborations among the Edgartown Board of Trade (EBT) and a handful of facilitating sponsors.
West Tisbury: William Blakesly art exhibits
It’s been a damp week, no real rain, just an overcast wetness like living inside a cloud. It’s still dry as you dig into the ground. The shallow-rooted rhododendrons and young trees look as though they are trying their best to conserve what water is incorporated into their systems. Leaves are drooping, or turning colors and falling off completely. Our magnificent tulip tree is surrounded by a skirt of yellow and browning foliage.
Strings attached
It was a beautiful late summer day, but sunshine won’t get kites up in the air. “There was no wind, but the kids had a ball,” Holly Alaimo, organizer of the 11th annual Wind Festival in Oak Bluffs, said. “We were looking at the flags, and everything was just limp.”
Aquinnah: Focus group and senior transportation
The Aquinnah Wampanoag Powwow did not disappoint. While Saturday was remarkably warm, people came in droves to celebrate. There were many familiar faces among the regalia-clad dancers, singers, and musicians, but there were others who had traveled from other areas to perform and participate. My favorite were the children in regalia dancing traditional dances with confidence and authority. The food was on point, with Sly Fox from Mashpee serving up bluefish, salmon, and scallops, among other delectables. Theresa Manning was in charge of serving a lunch for the Wampanoag elders, which looked lovely. It was wonderful to see so many generations of Aquinnah families coming together.
Two popular Oak Bluffs restaurants closing
The Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar 02557 of Oak Bluffs will be closing their doors, owners Ben and Erica DeForest announced on Facebook. The last night of operation for the two restaurants will be on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We’re very grateful to the Island community that supported us,” Ben DeForest...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Beth Parker’s imagination on exhibit at the West Tisbury library
Beth Parker’s exhibition at the West Tisbury library is not quite like anything you have ever seen. What you’re looking at is hard to place, because it isn’t of this world, but rather one of Parker’s endlessly inventive imagination. Parker, who purposefully never titles her works, leaves them wide open for interpretation. Some pieces look like they might be from outer space with alien creatures, others seem as though you have jumped into a fish tank with tiny proto-beasts swimming in a bizarre underwater garden. Or maybe they are snapshots of the primordial ocean. Parker intentionally keeps her beings’ expressions neutral, saying, “It feels right, open to interpretation.”
capecod.com
Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Best selling author to visit Fairhaven
New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias will present a slide presentation on his book The Finest Hours: The True Story of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Most Daring Sea Rescue, on Monday, 9/26/22, at Fairhaven town hall, 40 Center Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presentation starts at 6:30.
‘Freedom dreams’
As you walk down the hall on the second floor of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, the vibrant, 30- by 42-in. photographic portraits in the large, light-filled Hollinshead gallery straight ahead beckon to you. There is a community here waiting to welcome everyone into the space. “The Bureau: Grow, As...
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
Boning up
“This was real life. Oh my God, this was made in the olden days.”. Fossil enthusiasts and rock hounds of all ages attended this year’s National Fossil Day celebration at the Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs last Saturday, Sept. 10. The annual event, sponsored by the Oak Bluffs library and the Marine Paleobiological Research Institute (MPRI), was celebrated a month earlier than last year, and in a new venue.
Garden Notes: Watch for deer on the roads
Fall is lawn repair time. Based on trends, it is likely that dry summers and drought figure in our future. Letting the grass attend to itself seems like a viable way to go for those who are comfortable with a laissez-faire style. We mowed the lawn just twice this summer, and only parts of it at that. It is not irrigated, it goes without saying, and grew very slowly, but was one of the greenest ones around.
Howes House focus study looks for volunteers
The Howes House building committee is looking for volunteers to “participate in a focus group meeting to share their thoughts about what the building’s space needs might — or should — be in the years to come,” according to an announcement on the Chilmark town website. Howes House is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging.
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty of us played six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:. First place, Louis...
