POTUS

Trump-hyped special counsel John Durham ends “deep state” probe with a whimper: report

By Brad Reed
 2 days ago
Special Counsel John Durham arrives for trial at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

The Durham probe into the federal government's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's contacts with Russian agents is ending with a whimper.

The New York Times reports that the grand jury convened by prosecutor John Durham to hear evidence has expired, and sources tell the paper that there are no plans to convene another.

Durham and his attorneys are preparing a final report into their inquiry, which lost the only case that it brought to trial when former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI.

As the Times notes, the end of Durham's probe is sure to disappoint former President Donald Trump.

"When John H. Durham was assigned by the Justice Department in 2019 to examine the origins of the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia, President Donald J. Trump and his supporters expressed a belief that the inquiry would prove that a 'deep state' conspiracy including top Obama-era officials had worked to sabotage him," the paper writes. "Now Mr. Durham appears to be winding down his three-year inquiry without anything close to the results Mr. Trump was seeking."

Former Attorney General Bill Barr picked Durham to lead a probe into the Russia investigation that eventually led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but who nonetheless found multiple potential instances of criminal obstruction of justice committed by the former president.

Iconoclast
2d ago

If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.

Vikingforlife
2d ago

And yet the magats complain about the January 6th Committee? Seriously? The lying treasonous criminal staged a coup against his OWN GOVERNMENT, encouraged his supporters to HANG his OWN VICE PRESIDENT, STOLE HIGHLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FROM OUR WH, and they complain about "their tax dollars"?🙄 Durham WASTED all that time and $$$ for what? A huge NOTHINGBURGER!!! Hey, throw some ketchup at the wall, eh??? SMDH.

Jamie Kelly
2d ago

OMG! I don’t want to hear on MAGAt complaining about the cost of ANY trump investigation ever again. What a waste of space Durham is. Wow! Poor MAGAts thought he was their knight in shining armor. Think they’re starting to figure out they’ve been conned yet?

