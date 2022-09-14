Read full article on original website
Going Long on the Lobero
Cheryl Crabtree went long on the Lobero Theatre in this week’s cover story. So we asked about her background with the historic venue. What got you interested in the subject of the Lobero and its rich history? I’ve been writing about Santa Barbara arts and culture for various publications for decades, and I’ve always enjoyed researching the Lobero’s history for particular assignments.
Santa Barbara’s Creatively Childhood-Fueled Filmmaker of the Future Featured on Disney+
When creativity and technology come together, some pretty amazing things can happen. Case in point: Remembering, the new Augmented Reality short film by Elijah Allan-Blitz. The Santa Barbara–raised, Emmy Award–winning director of the virtual reality series The Messy Truth VR experience — a collaboration with TV host/progressive activist Van Jones, which allowed viewers to see the world from another person’s perspective — recently turned his talents to a family audience in a project with Disney that includes a first-of-its-kind companion Augmented Reality app.
Santa Barbara’s Iconic Stearns Wharf to Celebrate 150th Birthday￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of...
Review | ‘Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze’ at UC Santa Barbara’s AD&A Museum
First impressions, subtle and otherwise, matter when it comes to the delicate art of museum exhibition design. In the case of Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze, the dynamic opening exhibition of the new season for UCSB’s Art, Architecture and Design Museum (museum.ucsb.edu), the immediate impact is multifold, subtle and otherwise.
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Doug Margerum Nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, California, September 14, 2022 – Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine. Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of. Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals...
A Standing Ovation forSanta Barbara’sLobero Theatre
The Storied, Historic Theater Celebrates 150 Years. In February 1873, the José Lobero Opera House — a renovated adobe schoolhouse on the corner of Canon Perdido and Anacapa streets — opened to great fanfare. It was the first community playhouse and the second opera house in the state of California. Los Angeles didn’t have an opera house until more than 10 years later.
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Announces ‘An Evening in Bloom – Bloomington,’ a Jane Austen Era Affair
CARPINTERIA, CA (September 14, 2022)—Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington, on Saturday, September 24 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Girls Inc. campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. This year’s Jane Austen era affair will honor the “diamond of the season,” Carpinteria resident Kevin...
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. September 16, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) The leadership, physicians and staff of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are celebrating the fifth year serving our community at the state-of-the-art center located at 540 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. As Santa Barbara’s only comprehensive cancer center, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center opened on September 18, 2017. The team of more than 200 physicians and staff has treated patients across 318,647 visits.
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Santa Barbara Creek Week Begins with Coastal Clean Up Day on Saturday
To kick off Creek Week this coming September 17-24, the City of Goleta launched a new app for three self-guided tours of bodies of water in and around the city, along with a Creek Week Art Contest. This Saturday, September 17, is also Coastal Cleanup Day in locations that include Goleta/Isla Vista, Carpinteria, and Lompoc. Creek Week is an annual celebration of Santa Barbara County’s creeks, watersheds, and ocean, with events hosted to promote awareness around facets of the aquatic environment.
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Public Hearing on September 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, September 14, 2022 – The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project (Project) has reached the end of the Environmental Review Phase. A public hearing will be held on September 20, 2022, at the regular City Council meeting for the Council to consider the Final Initial Study- Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the Project. The City received numerous comments from the public during the 30 day public review of the draft document and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document. Modifications were made to the final document based on comments received as appropriate.
Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Raising Funds to Support Plans for New Wellness Center
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. September 14, 2022, Goleta, California – This week, the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation announced its “Impact Project” for the year — the new DPHS Wellness Center. The money raised through its annual fund drive, the “Charger Champions Circle” and annual “Round Up” auction event will support plans for a new Wellness Center at Dos Pueblos High School.
Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara a Victim of Active Shooter Hoax Call
Today’s false alarm call that there was an active shooter on the loose at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara was one of five hoax calls made today involving California schools. The FBI is investigating these calls as part of a possible coordinated action, but no such determination has been made. “Whether these are related, we don’t know yet,” said Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Police. “But potentially they are.” Ragsdale said nearly 100 law enforcement officers were immediately dispatched to Bishop Diego High School when the 9-1-1 call came in shortly before 1 p.m. alerting dispatchers that an active shooting was taking place. “It was an all-hands-on-deck, Code Three lights-and-sirens call,” Ragsdale said. It took law enforcement about half an hour to inspect the school’s interior and exterior to determine that no active shooter was, in fact, present.
San Marcos Sweeps Dos Pueblos in Pivotal Channel League Girls’ Volleyball Match
The top of the Channel League standings gained clarity as the San Marcos High girls’ volleyball team notched a 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday night at the Thunderhut. Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara all came into the night with one loss in...
Innovative SeaWell Desalination Buoys Proposed for Vandenberg Space Force Base
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – September 14, 2022 – SeaWell LLC, a company formed by Ecomerit Technologies, the Santa Barbara renewable energy pioneer and long-time US Department of Energy partner in technology innovation, is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to deploy SeaWell’s ocean desalination buoys to produce freshwater for the Base. SeaWell buoys can be rapidly deployed to help meet the critical need for a dependable water supply. A single buoy provides a yearly water supply comparable to 5,200 households.
Child Passenger Safety Seat Check-Up
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office will be doing a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check on Saturday, September 17, 2022, between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The event is by appointment only and the address will be disclosed once the appointment is made.
San Marcos Falls Short in 32-13 Channel League Loss to Buena
A slow start was too much for the San Marcos High football team to overcome as visiting Buena jumped out early and never looked back to claim a 32-13 Channel League victory on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. Buena’s standout quarterback Zane Carter rushed for two touchdowns and passed for...
