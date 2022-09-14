Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."
While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
Video: Kawhi Leonard Spotted With Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony
Kawhi, D-Rose, and Melo are each enjoying the offseason
ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says 'I don't have the right to take away' Phoenix Suns from owner Robert Sarver
NEW YORK -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday said the one-year suspension he gave to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver for making racist and misogynist remarks could have been longer, but that he didn't "have the right to take away his team." While Silver said Sarver was...
Daryl Morey discusses James Harden injury, new Sixers additions
The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the more talented teams in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2022-23 season. They have one of the top star duos in the league in Joel Embiid and James Harden and they had a busy offseason as they added to the depth around the star duo.
Dallas Mavericks Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Every NBA team has an offensive pecking order. Where a team’s players fit into that order will often play a vital role in determining that team’s success. For example, take the number one option on one of the league’s worst teams. They’re probably not a viable number one option – if they were, their team wouldn’t be one of the league’s worst.
Unbelievable Video Of Devin Booker Is Going Viral
On Wednesday, a video of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker at Jack Harlow's concert is going viral.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Used To Take 40-Mile Bike Rides In The Dessert To Motivate LeBron James And The 2012 Team USA: "And We Were Back In The Gym Working Out By 7:30 In The Morning.”
Kobe Bryant was always trying to inspire people both on and off the court, and there was no better example to do so than himself. Kobe would put his body through some intense workouts and routines to get better and show people why hard work always pays off. The Black...
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter
Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far
One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that training camp is approaching, it’s time to check in on our NBA Playoff predictions for 2022-23. The Golden
Jordan-Backed Tequila Brand Aims for Luxury Market
Michael Jordan is gunning for the top again — this time, in the tequila market. The tequila brand launched by NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, along with four other NBA owners, is releasing a blend for $349.99 a bottle. Cincoro was launched in 2019 by Jordan, Los Angeles...
Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Help Launch Fan Controlled Hoops
The creators of Fan Controlled Football are getting into basketball. Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE) recently announced that its next venture will be a basketball league called Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH). Former NBA player Baron Davis and former NBPA executive director Michele Roberts are both on board as strategic...
Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
Indiana Pacers Land Jonathan Kuminga In Major Trade Scenario
It’s difficult to judge the performances of younger NBA players. Like it or not, they’re measured by a different stick. Often, our judgements are affected by where a young player is drafted. If a rookie or sophomore is a lottery pick for a horrible team, we assume that they’ll pair great volume with poor efficiency.
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ Jersey Sells for Record $10.1M
A Michael Jordan jersey just set multiple sports memorabilia records. Jordan’s jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals was auctioned off at Sotheby’s for $10.1 million, the company announced on Thursday. The jersey, which was not even signed, first went up for auction on September 6....
