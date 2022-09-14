ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."

While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Dallas Mavericks Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Every NBA team has an offensive pecking order. Where a team’s players fit into that order will often play a vital role in determining that team’s success. For example, take the number one option on one of the league’s worst teams. They’re probably not a viable number one option – if they were, their team wouldn’t be one of the league’s worst.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."

The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Get An Unlikely Supporter

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers has received his fair share of criticism over the last year. Big things were expected from him when he was traded to the Lakers last summer and, almost immediately, it was clear that it wasn’t working out as expected. Westbrook’s first year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far

One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
APPAREL
Front Office Sports

Jordan-Backed Tequila Brand Aims for Luxury Market

Michael Jordan is gunning for the top again — this time, in the tequila market. The tequila brand launched by NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner, along with four other NBA owners, is releasing a blend for $349.99 a bottle. Cincoro was launched in 2019 by Jordan, Los Angeles...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
WORLD
