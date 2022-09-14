ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to latest Herschel Walker poll

Herschel Walker is currently running in Georgia as a Republican for Senate against sitting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. The election will play an outsized role in determining which party controls the pivotal chamber next year. The only poll that ultimately matters is the one on Election Day. And another pollster...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad

Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
The Hill

Three convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot tunnel attacks

Three men were found guilty on Tuesday of a range of charges including assaulting or aiding and abetting the assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Justice Department (DOJ) release states that 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III from Connecticut, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens from Florida and David...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy