Football world reacts to latest Herschel Walker poll
Herschel Walker is currently running in Georgia as a Republican for Senate against sitting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. The election will play an outsized role in determining which party controls the pivotal chamber next year. The only poll that ultimately matters is the one on Election Day. And another pollster...
Cedric the Entertainer hits Herschel Walker in new attack ad
Herschel Walker faced an attack from an unlikely source Thursday as Cedric the Entertainer roasted Georgia's Republican Senate nominee with an ad looking to boost Democrats' odds in the crucial race. The 90-second spot, put out by the Progress Action Fund, takes aim at the Georgia Republican’s gaffes and controversial...
Georgia Senate tries to revisit education funding formula
Lawmakers have tried and failed to overhaul Georgia's complicated school funding formula, and now they're considering it again.
Atlanta woman who ran unlicensed adult care center convicted of fraud, neglect
An Atlanta woman who ran an unlicensed adult care center and moved at least 10 of her patients to dirty, barren apartments more than three hours away has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Next big decision for Fulton DA: whether to subpoena Trump
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe of Georgia’s 2020 elections has already reached far into former Presi...
Three convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot tunnel attacks
Three men were found guilty on Tuesday of a range of charges including assaulting or aiding and abetting the assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Justice Department (DOJ) release states that 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III from Connecticut, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens from Florida and David...
