ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jordanian officials rescue infant from collapsed building

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP5k4_0hvDmzVZ00
World News

Jordanian teams have rescued an infant and are working to save others from the rubble of a collapsed building, as officials say they had arrested three people in connection to the disaster.

State media said at least eight people were killed and others remained missing on Wednesday, a day after the four-story building collapsed in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Authorities said another 10 people were injured.

It remained unclear what caused Tuesday’s collapse.

The country’s Prime Minister has ordered an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rw9CX_0hvDmzVZ00
Jordanian Civil Defence rescue teams conduct a search operation (Raad Adayleh/AP) (AP)

Amman’s public prosecutor, Hassan Al-Abdallat, told the official Petra News Agency that three people have been charged with multiple counts of causing death and harm.

He said his office will form a technical committee to determine the cause of the collapse and identify those responsible.

State media identified the suspects as one of the building’s owners, its maintenance contractor and its maintenance technician.

Rescue crews, meanwhile, continue to dig through the ruins in hopes of finding survivors.

The Petra agency said an infant had been rescued and evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08A3yE_0hvDmzVZ00
Jordanian teams on Wednesday rescued one person alive and worked to save others from the rubble of the collapsed building, officials said (Raad Adayleh/AP) (AP)

Brigadier General Hatem Jaber, director of the civil defence department, said rescuers are working on the assumption that everyone trapped inside is still alive.

“We work with cautious optimism,” he said.

The building is in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital which is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
US News and World Report

Death Toll From Jordan Building Collapse Rises to 13

(Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found. At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman's Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordanian#Middle East#Amman#Accident#Petra News Agency
The Independent

Jordan calls off rescue efforts in deadly building collapse

Jordanian officials Saturday said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of a collapsed four-story building after pulling out the 14th and what is believed to be final victim of the disaster.It wasn't clear what caused the collapse Tuesday of the building in Amman, Jordan's capital. Authorities have arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.At least 10 people were injured, and an infant was rescued from the rubble earlier this week. Officials said that after recovering the remains of a missing woman from the rubble on Saturday, there were no more reports of missing people. Rescuers will remain at the site until the debris is cleared.The building was located in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in the volatile Middle East. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
ACCIDENTS
Vice

Flood Survivor in Pakistan Was Lured With Relief Goods, Then Gang-Raped

Police in Nawabshah, Pakistan, have arrested a man for allegedly gang-raping a teenage survivor of the country’s deadly floods, after luring her with flood aid. According to local police, they made the arrest after the teenage girl’s video testimony of her horrific ordeal went viral on social media. In the video, she accused two men of promising her relief supplies, abducting and confining her in an abandoned house, and then – with three other men – gang-raping her for days. According to one report, the survivor said she was drugged before being sexually assaulted.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Italy: Floods and rain kill at least 10 overnight - officials

At least 10 people have died after flash floods hit the Italian region of Marche overnight, authorities said. Torrential rain falling late on Thursday caused rivers and streams to overflow and inundate coastal towns around the regional capital of Ancona. Around 400mm (16 inches) of rain - half a year's...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
The Independent

Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region

At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy