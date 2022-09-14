Read full article on original website
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Attributes Communication For CB Arthur Maulet’s Improvement After Impressive Week 1 Showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers had many positives to take away from Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Lost a bit in the shuffle, Arthur Maulet provided some huge plays for the defense. The biggest play was when he went untouched into the Bengals backfield, sacking quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'Everybody respects that dude'
It is the first time Fitzpatrick has won player of the week. He may need to have a similar impact with linebacker T.J. Watt out for perhaps six weeks rehabbing a torn pec muscle, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt. In Week 2 in their home opener, the Steelers...
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
NFL・
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers' Alex Highsmith will 'rise to the occasion' with T.J. Watt out
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2022 NFL season with a 23-20 overtime win at the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals that proved costly, as Pittsburgh lost All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt through at least half of October because of a torn pectoral muscle. Per ESPN stats,...
Consistent Steelers Renew Rivalry with Patriots
“The Steelers have a brand of football, and they’ve been very consistent in it through the years. I think they deserve a lot of credit as an organization for that type of consistency that they’ve put out there,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “Through their head...
Report: QB E.J. Warner, Kurt’s son, to start for Temple
Temple freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Kurt Warner, will make his first
2022 Home Opener Features Intriguing Matchup Of The Steelers Secondary Versus The Patriots Playmakers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1pm ET in the black and gold’s home opener. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, the last two decades of Steelers history has been defined by this rivalry. The Patriots lead the all-time series 17-16 and the two teams have met in the playoffs five times. Those numbers only tell part of the story.
Rich Eisen Absolutely Believes The Cowboys Need To “Overpay” For Steelers QB3 Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines this week after they completed a wild upset in Week 1 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were a seven-point favorite over the Steelers, which was the second largest point spread of Week 1 in the NFL. The Steelers franchise and fan base were both on cloud nine Sunday afternoon, but one particular franchise lost a big piece of their team early into the season, and now might be looking for a replacement. Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture and was required to have surgery on his right thumb on Monday.
