Superhero films are one of the 21st century’s most defining exports, but as all comic book fans know, a hero is only as good as their villain. As a result, it’s not surprising that many of their live-action appearances have employed a wide selection of said villains as part of their ensemble casts, but as diehard fans will point out, few of them have done it well. While the prospect of including a litany of classic villains sounds perfect for the popcorn-munching, big screen experience, in practice it usually results in a film that’s overstuffed and overlong without a clear narrative tying everything together. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and Iron Man 2 are just a few examples that suffer from trying to do too much in too short a runtime.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO