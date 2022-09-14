Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
These Celebs Got Real About Their Experience Being In School While Famous, And It's Wild What They Had To Deal With Every Day
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
‘MaXXXine’ Casting Call Gives Fans the Chance to Become a Star
Ti West’s X came out of nowhere earlier this year, giving horror fans a slasher love letter we never knew we needed. However, X was only the beginning of this unexpected franchise, and the film’s prequel Pearl is releasing in theaters this Friday. X’s maddening surprises don’t end with the prequel as a reveal trailer was shown for the third film MaXXXine at the TIFF premiere of Pearl earlier this week. This once again sent a gleeful shockwave through the horror community. Now the upcoming sequel is giving fans a chance to live out their Pearl fantasy and become a star.
James Marsden to Star in Genre-Bending Courtroom Series for Amazon Freevee
Rumors have swirled, whispers have echoed regarding a top-secret docu-style courtroom comedy being produced for Amazon Freevee. And Deadline has just confirmed the project's existence in an exclusive report. The project stars James Marsden and is now in post-production. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but...
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Recap: What Do You Fight For?
“There is a tempest in me.” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is speaking of the forces that drive her, but in the fourth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “The Great Wave,” she could be speaking for any of our heroes. She might also be speaking of the uniquely tempestuous relationship between a parent and their child — the ways they wound and trust and protect and fail their kids. “Adar” means father, after all. Where does parental authority heal, and where does it buckle?
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Episode 9 Recap: Eye of the Tiger
Cobra Kai Season 5's penultimate episode, "Survivors," starts with Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) searching for Sam, she caught him locking lips with another girl and is upset. A fight has drawn the crowd outsides – it's Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List). Tory is trying to talk Sam down, but Tory’s decision to keep quiet has caused suffering for the LaRusso family. Tory decides it was a mistake coming to see Sam and runs off into the night.
'Queen of the South' Shows Teresa Mendoza Is the Strongest Character
The damsel in distress archetype is defined (loosely) as a beautiful woman who has lost her way or been captured and is now in need of saving. Teresa Mendoza (acted magnetically by Alice Braga) in Queen of the South is anything but a damsel in distress. Although she begins meekly as a money changer in Mexico, she defies all odds to survive the cartel and its many enemies. The pilot clearly shows that she is a resourceful, determined, and assertive woman. In a genre led nearly exclusively by men, Teresa Mendoza is a pivotal character that exudes strength. Although her character is often described as "naive," there are multiple moments throughout the show when she is the strongest of the characters on the show.
'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital
Although Grey’s Anatomy surprised fans with the news that Ellen Pompeo’s role will be reduced during Season 19, viewers continue to be dedicated to the hundreds of doctors who have worked at Seattle Grace at one point or another. Different cases, patients, love stories, deaths, and marriages have kept the audience on edge for nearly two decades. Many times these storylines were enhanced by the wide range of actors who joined the show.
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Arrives on Netflix Next Week
True-crime fans are bound to be having an exciting Friday with the release of the first trailer for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. To piggyback on the already informative, if not stomach churning teaser, we can now reveal that the series will be dropping on Netflix on September 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT. Since first being announced back in 2020, the series has been a long time coming, so we’re beyond excited to finally see the fruits of the cast and crew’s labor.
Why 'The Dark Knight' Remains the Gold Standard for Multi-villain Superhero Films
Superhero films are one of the 21st century’s most defining exports, but as all comic book fans know, a hero is only as good as their villain. As a result, it’s not surprising that many of their live-action appearances have employed a wide selection of said villains as part of their ensemble casts, but as diehard fans will point out, few of them have done it well. While the prospect of including a litany of classic villains sounds perfect for the popcorn-munching, big screen experience, in practice it usually results in a film that’s overstuffed and overlong without a clear narrative tying everything together. The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and Iron Man 2 are just a few examples that suffer from trying to do too much in too short a runtime.
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
How Jennifer Coolidge Found Her Niche to Win Her Emmy
Everyone knows Jennifer Coolidge, and almost everyone loves her — or, at least, recognizes the mark her unique persona has left. Even so, her popularity and general icon status didn’t make her big Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series win last night any less surprising for most people. At first glance, Coolidge’s award-winning performance in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus wasn’t very different from her past roles. When looking deeper, though, this role took what Coolidge does so well and gave her the room to make it award-worthy.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Trailer Begs You Not to Answer the Call
A month a head of its premiere on Netflix, the first trailer for streaming service's adaptation of the Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone has been released. The upcoming horror film is set to debut on Netflix on October 5 — an appropriate time for one of King's many spooky stories.
