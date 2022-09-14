Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
foxbangor.com
Former Maine National Guard soldier will serve jail time
BANGOR– A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend has been convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two charges of gross sexual assault last month. The charges...
wabi.tv
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
WGME
Maine woman accused of trafficking after police find $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl
BAILEYVILLE (WGME) -- A Maine woman has been accused of selling drugs after police say they found over $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl inside her Baileyville home. MDEA agents say they arrested 65-year-old Lisa Malone on Tuesday and charged her with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and trafficking in schedule W drugs.
Glenburn House May Sell With a Pool, 20' Boat, & Potential Airbnb
As if this waterfront property on Pushaw Lake wasn't spectacular enough, the sale could include a 20' boat, smaller watercraft, and even an above-ground pool. Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine Worth The $11.2 Million. 20 Maine Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National Television Shows. Here's a...
Washington County Has Its First Distillery
H & S Spirits is right on Route 1 in Harrington, at 1363 Main Street. The grand opening will be the first weekend of October. But you can find their products now available in Maine stores. Here’s a link to help in your search. Maybe the reason that H...
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.
These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
Ellsworth American
Shrinking lake angers residents
ELLSWORTH — When Ed Damm wants to sail on Graham Lake, he first has to walk the plank — literally. Low water levels exposing a hardened lake bed are nearly as bad this summer as in 2017, which was “the worst year for us in the past 20 years,” Damm said. “From October to November of that year, I could ride my bicycle across the dried, cracked mud out to island number 3 and barely leave a tire impression in the surface.”
Ellsworth American
Subdivision and apartments approved with conditions
ELLSWORTH — An 11-lot subdivision titled Jesse’s Beach Subdivision on Garland Road and a 72-unit apartment building on High Street may move forward after the Planning Board approved both Sept. 7. Both projects must meet certain conditions prior to receiving building permits. For the Jesse’s Beach project, maintenance...
