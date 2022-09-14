Read full article on original website
Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)
Barbara Jane Snyder, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Assisted Living on September 14, 2022. Services will be private. Barbara was born on June 6, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Grace Holt. Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 46 years, Roger Snyder;...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)
William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee
In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.
SAR participates in 9/11 Commemoration
On September 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a massing of the colors to commemorate 9/11 held in Culpeper, Virginia. Four ceremonies were held at four locations in Culpeper to commemorate the 2,977 lives that were lost on that tragic day. Members of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper Sheriffs Department, Culpeper Police Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of the American Revolution combined to conduct the activities.
Jalopnik
Virginia County Renames Highways Named for Confederate Generals
Fairfax County, Virginia is a stone’s throw from Washington, DC. The county is home to over 25,000 federal government employees and the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency. One hundred sixty years ago, the county was an important battlefield in a war where secessionist traitors fought the federal government to preserve the practice of owning other human beings. Yesterday, the Fairfax County Board voted to rename its federal highways that are currently named after the Confederacy’s two most well-known generals.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
ffxnow.com
Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County
Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts – Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll talk with Lt. Robbie Seal and Sgt Terry Fritts from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Community Outreach Division. Last week the Warren County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Rappahannock Electrical Cooperative’s Safety Day. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
woay.com
West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years
Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
