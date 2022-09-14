ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson, VA

royalexaminer.com

Barbara Jane Snyder (1944 – 2022)

Barbara Jane Snyder, 78, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Commonwealth Assisted Living on September 14, 2022. Services will be private. Barbara was born on June 6, 1944, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Fred and Grace Holt. Surviving Barbara is her loving husband of 46 years, Roger Snyder;...
STRASBURG, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

William Henry Hooten III (1932 – 2022)

William Henry Hooten III, aka “Hooter,” aka “Wild Bill,” of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home at the ripe and ornery old age of 90. He lived a much fuller life than most, bringing joy, shouts of exclamation, and laughter from children and adults alike.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
royalexaminer.com

Samuels Library to celebrate the life of long-time employee

In 2021, Samuels Public Library suffered the tragic loss of beloved long-time employee Kathy Jacob. Kathy worked as a Youth Services Assistant at the Library for 13 years and was well-known within the community of Warren County. On September 23 at 5:30pm, the Library will celebrate Kathy’s life and unveil a special memorial in the Children’s Garden.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

SAR participates in 9/11 Commemoration

On September 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a massing of the colors to commemorate 9/11 held in Culpeper, Virginia. Four ceremonies were held at four locations in Culpeper to commemorate the 2,977 lives that were lost on that tragic day. Members of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper Sheriffs Department, Culpeper Police Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of the American Revolution combined to conduct the activities.
CULPEPER, VA
Jalopnik

Virginia County Renames Highways Named for Confederate Generals

Fairfax County, Virginia is a stone’s throw from Washington, DC. The county is home to over 25,000 federal government employees and the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency. One hundred sixty years ago, the county was an important battlefield in a war where secessionist traitors fought the federal government to preserve the practice of owning other human beings. Yesterday, the Fairfax County Board voted to rename its federal highways that are currently named after the Confederacy’s two most well-known generals.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Every year, the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
woay.com

West Virginia’s poultry industry expected to see massive retirement of growers over next 5 years

Moorefield, WV (WOAY) – Nearly half of West Virginia’s poultry growers have reached retirement age, and more than one-third of those growers have plans to retire within the next five years. However, 56% of growers will retire without a succession plan, which could be detrimental to West Virginia’s poultry industry and economy. The West Virginia poultry industry annually contributes over $100 million to the state.
HARDY COUNTY, WV

