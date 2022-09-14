Read full article on original website
Related
New DFW Food Truck to Offer Warm Cookies
Chip’D will feature chocolate chip and sugar cookies with a variety of sauce and topping options.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
CW33 NewsFix
Where to eat the best double cheeseburgers in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
DALLAS (KDAF) — Smile and wave boys, smile and wave to Thursday, September 15 which is National Double Cheeseburger Day. We all know two is better than one when it comes to burgers or any kind of find to be honest, unless you’re counting calories then beware. However, it sure is a fun day to celebrate this not-so-clever spin on the classic cheeseburger.
Dallas Observer
The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas
When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the best spots to catch live country music around Dallas, per Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab some whiskey and your significant other or best friends and let’s hit the town for some country music. While it ain’t Nashville, Dallas sure has a plentiful pool of live country music offerings around the city. Saturday, September 17 is International Country Music...
These are the best restaurants in Dallas to eat guacamole, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s an avocado… thanks!” Friday is here and it’s time to boogie on down to your local eatery that’s got some absolutely killer guacamole. Happy National Guacamole Day! That’s right, Friday, Sep. 16 is a day filled with chips and everyone’s favorite dip.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
These are the best restaurants for pasta in Dallas, per Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Any freshly made pasta is usually made with love, care, and tenderness; that’s exactly what you can expect from restaurants around North Texas and even more so if you’re looking to get your linguine on. Thursday, September 15 is National Linguine Day and this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix
Best hoagies to chow down on in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time! Time for you to find out the very best spots in Dallas to get yourself a healthy and tasty hoagie. So, why the hoagie talk? September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! NationalToday said, “The sandwich is named after John Montagu (1718-92), the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who started a craze for eating beef between two slices of toast.”
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
dmagazine.com
This Fairview Shop Takes Po’ Boys to a New Level of Creativity
The po’ boy is a classic sandwich. Its carefully chosen ingredients represent decades of tradition. You don’t mess with an American original. At least, that’s what I thought until I visited Mr. Po’Boys in Fairview. This spot is the culinary playground of Cedric McCoy and Ryan...
These are the best tattoo shops to get inked up at in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey, so what’s the story behind that pineapple tattoo on your thigh?” Every tattoo doesn’t necessarily have a story and not every story has a tattoo. However, today, Friday, Sep. 16 we’re looking at tattoos with a story as it is National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top pasta food trucks & carts in Texas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They see me rolling and kneading, got the water boiling because we cooking pasta, oh yeah we cooking pasta!. Woohoo, it’s time to hit the road or find the nearest food truck parking lot in such of some of the best pasta outside of a restaurant you can find and the great thing is we found a report of the best pasta food truck and carts in the great state of Texas.
KSAT 12
‘World’s tallest’ interactive fountain now open in Texas
DALLAS – A massive interactive fountain and 5,000-square-foot-splash pad are now open in Dallas. The Nancy Best Fountain is described as the “world’s tallest interactive fountain” and lets guests splash around in the Texas sun. One of the best features of the fountain? It’s free.
CW33 NewsFix
What fast food chain has the best double cheeseburger? New report has the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to double cheeseburgers, the land of fast food restaurants remains supreme, but who has the best one?. Insider’s Erin McDowell did the hard work for us all and took to the streets, or well, the drive-thru lanes to find the best double cheeseburger fast food chains have to offer. She tried out double cheeseburgers from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger (shoutout Texas), P. Terry’s, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
This new DFW spot offers a juicy approach to healthy treats
They don't cut their bowls or smoothies with ice or water - they focus on packing as much nutrition as possible into each order.
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat
Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
cohaitungchi.com
14 Fantastic Experiences In The Bishop Arts District In Dallas
A perfect day in Dallas could be spent wandering the streets of the Bishop Arts District, known for its unique collection of independently owned shops, bars, and cafes. Colorful doorways and inviting outdoor seating will make you feel as if you’re on a holiday in Europe. Perhaps this is no coincidence — the historic buildings in Bishop Arts were developed by a Hungarian immigrant named Martin Weiss.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0