Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had been frequented by the homeless. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they have with...
theurbannews.com
Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust Sells First Home
The Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust (ABCLT) recently completed the sale of its first property—a single-family home on Caribou Road in the Shiloh neighborhood. The home, originally built by Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, was purchased by Nikita Lindsey, who was born and reared in Asheville. “This has been an...
my40.tv
Now online: Asheville seeks public's input in repurposing former Vance Monument area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville officially kicked off the Pack Square Visioning Project on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, as it works to repurpose the former Vance Monument area. The city has opened an engagement hub on its website HERE, where people can give input online about...
my40.tv
With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Potential rebuild of Jones Park Playground on the table as leaders consider agreement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The possible rebuild of Jones Park Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality. The North Asheville park, formerly located near Ira B. Jones Elementary School, was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. Community organizers have spent months...
my40.tv
Community input meetings on new Duke Energy substation rescheduled, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville said Friday, Sept. 16 it plans to reschedule community input meetings regarding a new Duke Energy substation for November or December. As News 13 has reported, plans to replace the one behind Harrah's Cherokee Center have drawn strong opposition. MEETINGS REGARDING...
my40.tv
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
my40.tv
Purchase of Ramada Inn by Shangri-La finalized, Asheville city officials confirm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A major housing project to help homeless people in Asheville has taken another giant step forward. The City of Asheville announced the purchase of the Ramada by Shangri-La Industries, Inc. was finalized Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The property in east Asheville will create approximately 100 units to "help people exit homelessness in Asheville," a press release from the city noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
my40.tv
West Henderson alum earns 1st Grow Our Own scholarship
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first scholarship has been given out from the Grow Our Own Educational Assistance Fund in Henderson County, and Josh Strickland, a 2022 graduate of West Henderson High School, is the first recipient. Upon hearing the news that he had been awarded the first ever...
my40.tv
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
“Warming Station” Planned for Spruce Pine
As cooler weather arrives, the Spruce Pine United Methodist Church is making plans to help those for whom warmth in the winter months is a problem. Their plans are to open a “Warming Station”, which is a temporary shelter for those whose houses lack sufficient insulation to keep warm, their electricity has been cut off or they can’t afford heating oil or gas. The Beacon Center is not a homeless shelter, as they will only be open a limited number of hours and have limited services. The Center also is not a daycare for children or elderly or others who cannot care for themselves. When the overnight temperature is consistently below 30 degrees, the decision will be made to open the center. Announcements will be made on WTOE and WKYK, published on social media and a purple banner will be placed outside of the location on Hwy 226 in Spruce Pine. The Center will then operate overnight from 6 pm to 8 am. For more information or to volunteer call 828-675-8511 or email beaconcenterofsprucepine@gmail.com.
my40.tv
NC Mountain State Fair caps successful year with unlimited rides this weekend
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Mountain State Fair will wrap up this Sunday, Sept. 18, at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. So far, fair officials say attendance has already exceeded last year’s -- even despite a rainout last Saturday, which is typically one of the fair's busiest days.
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
shelterforce.org
How Tax Assessments in a Supposedly Progressive County Are Reinforcing Racism
Buncombe County in North Carolina was one of the first places in the U.S. to support reparations for Black residents. So why is the county not doing a better job of addressing property tax inequities that directly impact residents of color?
my40.tv
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
my40.tv
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
my40.tv
Here's how to comment, ask questions about plans for N.C. 9 improvements in Polk County
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans a drop-in session about an upcoming project to improve safety conditions and access to Polk Central Elementary School along a stretch of N.C. 9. The project will add a turn lane to improve access at the school and...
theurbannews.com
Grand Opening of Recovery Community Center
The Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness is celebrating their Grand Opening on Friday, September 30, 2022. This Recovery Community Center (RCC) is the very first African American led, authentic, Certified Peer Support Specialist RCC in Western North Carolina. Come anytime between 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 120 Chadwick Square Court, Suite D. in Hendersonville to learn what we do and tour our facility. Free food provided by a local food truck.
Comments / 0