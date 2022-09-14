Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
Collider
Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, & More Join Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie
More grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize: at this year's D23 showcase, it was announced that a number of new stars are joining Disney's live-action Haunted Mansion movie. Joining previously announced stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, and Owen Wilson are a number of veteran actors, including Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, Hasan Minhaj, Jared Leto, and the iconic final girl herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, as Madame Leota. Who the rest of the stars will play is currently being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the film.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Sequel To Focus On Chaotic Valet Characters From The Original
“The question isn’t ‘what are we going to do,’ the question is ‘what aren’t we going to do?’”. That’s presumably what Paramount Pictures executives asked themselves before greenlighting a spinoff to “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Currently titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” it’ll follow two characters from the 1986 John Hughes original and take place on the same day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says the Daryl Spin-Off Will Have a "Whole Different Vibe"
The long-running hit post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead will be drawing its curtains in November 2022. However, fans need not worry as the franchise has never been more alive with several spin-offs being prepared to fill the impending absence of the giant mothership. To further expand The Walking Dead into a massive "zombie-verse" is an untitled spin-off to be led by one of the franchise's beloved characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Reedus has now shared details on what fans should expect from his spin-off, and it's as promising as can be.
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
Indiana Jones 5 is definitely Harrison Ford's last time in the role, the actor confirms
Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford has confirmed that the fifth movie will be his last outing in the franchise. "This is it! I will not fall down for you again," Ford quipped during the Lucasfilm panel at D23, where he was joined on stage by his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, confirming his swansong as the fedora-wearing archeologist.
EW.com
What's up with Rogue Squadron, the Patty Jenkins Star Wars movie?
Rogue Squadron won't be taking flight any time soon. Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming a new Star Wars movie, an intergalactic adventure focusing on a "new generation of starfighter pilots." It was an exciting announcement: Jenkins is no stranger to turning out big-budget blockbusters, and at the time, she shared a personal video celebrating the news, explaining that she is the daughter of a fighter pilot and couldn't wait to tell a new story set in a galaxy far, far away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
Collider
John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Films Returning to Theaters Through CineLife Entertainment
CineLife Entertainment is bringing the classic Halloween films back to theaters once again. While all eyes will be on Halloween Ends, which releases on October 14 and marks the close of the Michael Myers, Laurie Strode saga, CineLife will be re-releasing John Carpenter's original 1978 classic as well as two of its sequels, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Starting this month, all three films will be rolling out in theaters for the second year in a row to celebrate the spooky season.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
tvinsider.com
Michael Keaton Addresses ‘Batgirl’ Shelving & His Future as Batman
Michael Keaton is addressing the shelving of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mostly-complete HBO Max movie Batgirl following his Emmy win for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The Dopesick actor answered questions in the Emmys press room, addressing more than just his performance in the Hulu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Constantine’ Sequel Set at Warner Bros. With Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
A sequel to the 2005 supernatural Keanu Reeves film “Constantine” is in the works at Warner Bros., and both Reeves and director Francis Lawrence are expected to return, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will also produce the...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reportedly Taps Russian Doll Actor Charlie Barnett
The cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte seems to grow in numbers as after the inclusion of The Good Place star Manny Jacinto, another actor, from Russian Doll, Charlie Barnett, is reportedly in the talks to join the Disney Plus series in a supporting role. click to enlarge. Credit: Netflix.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Spider-Man Spinoff Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Updates Us On Her Silver Sable And Black Cat Movie
One thing about the Sony slate of Spider-Man properties that are in development at the studio is that projects come and go, depending on the popularity and availability of characters and creators. While Tom Hardy’s Venom appears to be the bedrock foundation of that universe, setting up a possible Venom 3, there have been plenty of other Spider-Man-related projects in development at Sony that are shooting, have been announced, or still might see the light of day. Yes, El Muerto, I’m looking at you.
EpicStream
New York, NY
1K+
Followers
0
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT
Epicstream.com is your one stop source for all things Fantasy & Sci-Fi! Movies, television, video games, comic books, we cover it all! Our purpose is to bring you fresh daily content on the latest Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Gaming news, as well as entertaining quizzes, lists, videos & trailers, comics, and reviews.https://epicstream.com
Comments / 0