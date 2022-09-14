Read full article on original website
Loup County teen passionate about cattle but also sees world beyond the Sandhills
TAYLOR, Neb. — A teen from the Sandhills loves the livestock life but also has a vision of the world beyond Nebraska. Gracie Conrad of Loup County won the $6,000 grand prize in the 2022 international Discovery Award competition. The competition inspires students to research unsung heroes in history...
Husker Harvest Days: Governor Pete Ricketts
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by during Husker Harvest Days to visit about opportunities for world-wide businesses in the state of Nebraska. He also touches on his tour of the South Platte River Basin, and what he plans to accomplish in his last few months in office.
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Ag Director Steve Wellman talks processor grants
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Millions of dollars worth of grants are headed to meat processors as part of the new Independent Processor Assistance Program. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced it has selected 64 meat processing facilities to receive a total of $4,914,247.08 in the first round of grants.
Railroad strikes affecting local businesses, and even agriculture
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Railroad unions prepared for strikes across the nation as rail companies saw record profits. These strikes had the potential to affect businesses connected to the railroads, like passenger railroad services, consumer goods and agriculture. With the possibility of a rail strike happening, it was not...
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Water Balance Alliance
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The latest drought monitor shows more than 27% of Nebraska is in extreme drought, 10% are even dryer. Amy Harsch with the Nebraska Water Balance Alliance has more on the challenges for water users right now, and how the latest tech is helping producers balance growing crops with saving water.
Husker Harvest Days: Growth and partnership of GTA Insurance Group
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Steve White is out at Husker Harvest Days, as the event is in its final day. GTA Insurance Group President Krae Dutoit and Bertrand Location Manager Lance Thorell have more on the growth of GTA over the years and their partnership with HighStreet Insurance Partners.
Manure happens... make the most of it
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Manure happens, so why not make the most of it?. With fertilizer prices high, some farmers are turning to an old fashioned source of nutrients. But Extension Manure Management Educator Leslie Johnson says not all manure is the same and at Husker Harvest Days you can visit the Big Red building and learn more from Nebraska Extension.
Farm income remains strong but economic uncertainty remains
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farm income hit records levels in 2021 and ag economists say numbers remain strong in 2022 despite ongoing uncertainty. "Build on the strength of good commodity market prices, really good prices from 2021, still quite a bit of assistance from the government. 2022, 2023 we worry a little about backing off," said Dr. Brad Lubben, policy specialist with Nebraska Extension.
Crews continue to battle Smokey Fire in Nebraska Panhandle
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. — Emergency crews are still battling a wildfire that's burning in the Panhandle. The Nebraska Emergency Management said the fire is at 28% containment as of Thursday morning. So far, there have been no reported injuries, accidents, or homes lost . A total of 3,738 acres...
Multiple animals rescued following St. Paul house fire
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Multiple animals were rescued from a St. Paul home following a fire early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire at 6th and Farnum Streets. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely due to working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
