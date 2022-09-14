Read full article on original website
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
How Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Project Managers
Project management teaches us many lessons that can be applied to running a business. Learn from these Project Management essentials.
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
thefastmode.com
NodeWeaver at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup to Launch Latest Version of NodeWeaver Edge Platform
In conjunction with the upcoming Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Carlo Daffara, CEO of NodeWeaver on his plans for DTW 2022, announcements to expect from NodeWeaver at the event and some of the company's key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will NodeWeaver...
How Cutting-Edge Technology is Transforming the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
SWIFT’s New Blockchain Pilot Project Aims to Drive Efficiency Around Corporate Events
The secure financial messaging system has similar pilot projects in asset tokenization and CBDC interoperability. Leading secure financial messaging system SWIFT is testing out blockchain in a pilot project with fintech company Symbiont Inc. Previously, SWIFT explored ways how to enter the central bank digital currency space. SWIFT’s Blockchain Experiment...
ceoworld.biz
How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization
As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
TechCrunch
Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals
The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
TechCrunch
Can this startup solve the HR headache that is digital nomads? It just raised $12M to try
Back in 2014, FlatClub had an apartment rental platform. But a chance encounter encouraged them to pivot in 2017 to become Benivo, a B2B SaaS HR platform solution for mobile or moving workforces. They then used the funding and revenues from the consumer business to scale up the new company.
EXCLUSIVE: Blockchain-Powered Project Targeting HIV Treatment In Africa Raises $2M From VCs
Blockchain-powered health care ecosystem Immunify.Life on Friday announced it has raised $2 million from venture capitalists in the blockchain and digital transformation spaces as part of its seed and private investment rounds. The company's valuation after the fundraise is unclear. The funds will be used for in-country fieldwork using Immunify.Life’s...
HipHopDX.com
Pharrell Launches Creative Company To Combat Societal Issues Facing Marginalized Communities
Pharrell Williams has announced the launch of a new creative advocacy agency called Mighty Dream. According to AdWeek, the agency, which was made in partnership with the marketing group Edelman, will exclusively foster ideas for products that strive to aid marginalized communities in America. The agency will then work with big brands to bring said ideas to life, and will also be comprised entirely of Black and Brown creatives.
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.”. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/. Retail AI has been pioneering the Japanese...
How to Find Capital for Your Business
Many novice business people are still confused about seeking business capital. Especially if you run a business with significant initial capital, use sufficient business capital not to burden you when returning. 5 Ways to Seeking Business Capital. If you already have an excellent and innovative business idea, you need to...
