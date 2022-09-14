Read full article on original website
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
IGN
Best Switch Controller 2022
When it comes to controllers, Nintendo is top dog, cream of the crop, king of the hill. But, there are corners of the game controller market that even Nintendo doesn’t dominate in. That’s where we come in, having collectively tested each of the below Nintendo Switch controllers we recommend for some specific use cases. (However, we still mostly recommend Nintendo-made stuff — it’s just that well designed.)
NME
Multiple ‘Resident Evil’ games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year
Nintendo has confirmed that cloud versions of multiple Resident Evil titles will be coming to the Switch later this year. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake will be available, allowing players to join Leon on his first day as a Racoon City police officer, alongside the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
Android Authority
PS5 tips and tricks: 7 things you didn't know the PlayStation 5 could do
Get to know your PlayStation 5 better with our roundup of the best PS5 tips and tricks. 01Swap the stand around02Use Game Boost to auto-enhance PS4 games03Stream PS4 games with Remote Play04Customize your console05Jump into specific game modes with PS5 Activities06Use your old DualShock 4 controller for couch co-op07Share your screen in-game.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
digitalspy.com
Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 title and release date revealed
Nintendo has finally announced the title and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. After five long years of waiting, the gaming giant confirmed in a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (September 13) that the game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will release on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online's Next Wave of N64 Games Confirmed
Nintendo has revealed the next wave of classic N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service. Later this year, the company is bringing Pilotwings 64, Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2 to the service. The classic Bond game GoldenEye 007 is also "coming soon" with added online play.
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Modern Warfare 2 Preorders and Play the Beta This Weekend
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's Beta kicks off this weekend, and you can get early access to it if you preorder the game right now. PlayStation users can preorder and get their preorder code right away, and can also download the beta onto their PS5 or PS4 right now - ready for the beta to start at 6PM BST on Friday, September 16.
This builder snuck a whole-ass gaming PC inside an Xbox 360
YouTuber Tech By Matt pushes one of the hottest chassis in gaming to its very limits. PC cases these days are all about showing off: tempered glass panels, RGB lighting, sleek metal designs like alien spacecraft, the works. Many builders, however, buck the trends in order to create the most ludicrous "sleeper PCs" with high end hardware cloaked in outdated or unassuming cases, like some kind of warrior monk incognito.
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
IGN
Sony Confirms Original PSVR Games Are Not Compatible with PSVR2
Sony has officially confirmed that PSVR2 will not be able to play games originally made for the original PlayStation VR. In the latest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, at around the 29:10 mark, SVP of Platform Experience, Hideaki Nishino, confirms that the PSVR2 will not have backwards compatibility with original PSVR games. "PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2's designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience," Nishino said before explaining some of the noteworthy features exclusive to PSVR2, such as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers found on the Sense Controllers.
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Business Insider
The next Legend of Zelda game finally has a release date — here's all we know about the wildly anticipated Nintendo Switch game
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The next Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, will release on May 12, 2023. Nintendo revealed the game's title and release date alongside a new trailer on September 13. Tears of the Kingdom will be a...
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
