The Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West, so there’s no pressure there. The Giants are 8.5 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, so there’s not much chance of that happening. All in all, this Dodgers/Giants series that looked at the beginning of the season like it might be pivotal has turned out to be a bit anticlimactic, with the two teams playing mostly for pride. The Dodgers will play with an eye on October, while the Giants will play with an eye on trying not to finish under .500 the year after winning 107 games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO