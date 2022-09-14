Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About When He’ll Know it’s Time to Walk Away
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stopped by to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night, the topics of discussion ranged far and wide as they discussed the great 2022 Los Angeles team. The Dodgers have made the postseason in...
Dodgers Fans React to the Biggest Disappointments and Surprises of the Year
The 2022 Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in MLB history. Entering this season, L.A.’s lineup stacked up among the greatest ever. They were expected to be great, and somehow exceeded those expectations. Through 142 games, the Dodgers are 98-44 with a run differential of +318....
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Growing More Optimistic About Tony Gonsolin Returning
Anytime you hear news that your All-Star pitcher is nearing a return echoes relief and huge moments coming soon. For Tony Gonsolin, who has been out with a forearm injury, a near return is in the cards according to Dave Roberts. No question the Dodgers excel at a new level...
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 17
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they held their arch rival Giants to two hits in a 5-0 win in San Francisco. Dodgers right-hander ace Dustin May took a no-hitter into 5 but was pulled out due to his pitch count and recently returning from Tommy John surgery a month ago.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Exceeded Expectations for Andrew Friedman
After the Dodgers clinched the National League West on Tuesday night, Los Angeles president of baseball operations talked with insider David Vassegh about all the things that led to that moment. One of the keys in Friedman’s mind was first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with L.A. during spring training...
Dodgers News: Seven L.A. Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League Roster
The Dodgers announced on Friday that seven players from their minor-league system will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League next month. Vivas is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, and a few of the others are likely 40-man additions this offseason. The AFL is...
Dodgers News: Heath Hembree Elects Free Agency Following DFA
For the most part of the 2022 season, the Dodgers’ pitching has produced and is one of the main reasons why they hold the best record in baseball. Los Angeles currently holds the best team ERA in the league at 2.82 and that has come with the Dodgers having their fair share of pitchers on the IL this season.
Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 16
The Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West, so there’s no pressure there. The Giants are 8.5 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, so there’s not much chance of that happening. All in all, this Dodgers/Giants series that looked at the beginning of the season like it might be pivotal has turned out to be a bit anticlimactic, with the two teams playing mostly for pride. The Dodgers will play with an eye on October, while the Giants will play with an eye on trying not to finish under .500 the year after winning 107 games.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Proud of 100 Win Achievement
The Dodgers accomplished an incredible feat last night as they became the first team this season to reach 100 wins. This is LA’s second consecutive season reaching 100-plus wins and this is the fastest Dodger team to 100 wins at 144 games. The 2022 Dodgers reached this milestone faster than the 1899 and 1953 teams, taking them 147 games.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks About the Challenges of Keeping Players Rested But Not Rusty
The Dodgers handled business earlier this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they clinched the NL West for the 9th time in 10 years. After a season where LA and arch rivals, San Francisco Giants battled till the end for the division, it took the Dodgers only 141 games to clinch the division this year (only one other team has clinched a playoff berth).
Dodgers: Julio Urias Drives LA to 100th Win of The Season
100!!! The Dodgers are in the triple-digits in the win column as they earn their 100th win of the 2022 season. This is the 3rd time in 4 seasons that the Dodgers reach 100-plus wins (They were on pace to in 2020 but it wasn’t possible due to the shortened season). They are the first team to achieve this feat and only 5 other teams are able to reach 100 wins this season (highly unlikely though).
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. The second best to be exact, according to MLB.com. And LA has it all, catcher Diego Cartaya, pitcher Bobby Miller, and other great young prospects in Michael Busch and Andy Pages, However, one top prospect in the Dodgers organization was turning heads this season and even earned himself a major award.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Drew Inspiration from Former Foe to Save His Season
Back in late July, Max Muncy’s season was hanging in the balance. The guy who posted an .890 OPS and 118 home runs in his first 480 games with the Dodgers found himself with a .609 OPS and just nine homers through the first two-thirds of the season. The...
Dodgers: Julio Urias Gives a Master Class in How to Deal With Trolls
Sports fandom can bring out the worst in people. Emotions are high, anonymity is easy, and inhibitions are often lowered by alcohol. As a result, you often find sports fans doing and saying things they wouldn’t do at the office on a Thursday afternoon. Sometimes, that includes hurling personal...
