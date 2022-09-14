ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 16

The Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West, so there’s no pressure there. The Giants are 8.5 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot, so there’s not much chance of that happening. All in all, this Dodgers/Giants series that looked at the beginning of the season like it might be pivotal has turned out to be a bit anticlimactic, with the two teams playing mostly for pride. The Dodgers will play with an eye on October, while the Giants will play with an eye on trying not to finish under .500 the year after winning 107 games.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Proud of 100 Win Achievement

The Dodgers accomplished an incredible feat last night as they became the first team this season to reach 100 wins. This is LA’s second consecutive season reaching 100-plus wins and this is the fastest Dodger team to 100 wins at 144 games. The 2022 Dodgers reached this milestone faster than the 1899 and 1953 teams, taking them 147 games.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks About the Challenges of Keeping Players Rested But Not Rusty

The Dodgers handled business earlier this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they clinched the NL West for the 9th time in 10 years. After a season where LA and arch rivals, San Francisco Giants battled till the end for the division, it took the Dodgers only 141 games to clinch the division this year (only one other team has clinched a playoff berth).
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Julio Urias Drives LA to 100th Win of The Season

100!!! The Dodgers are in the triple-digits in the win column as they earn their 100th win of the 2022 season. This is the 3rd time in 4 seasons that the Dodgers reach 100-plus wins (They were on pace to in 2020 but it wasn’t possible due to the shortened season). They are the first team to achieve this feat and only 5 other teams are able to reach 100 wins this season (highly unlikely though).
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

