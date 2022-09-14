ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara is among my five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HMQq_0hvDkpbt00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (R) is not among my Top 10 fantasy football options this week. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Aaron Jones , Rex Burkhead , Cordarrelle Patterson and Darrell Henderson Jr. are among the other players I would try to keep out of my lineup.

Week 1 performance, opportunity, strength of Week 2 opponents and expected game script are among the factors I considered when determining the players to avoid. My full Top 30 rankings are below.

Kamara was the player selected first in fantasy drafts among my five players to avoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYSPw_0hvDkpbt00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a low-end RB2 for me this week in fantasy football. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Alvin Kamara

Kamara's first- or second-round average draft position looks a bit pricey after he totaled just 46 yards on 12 touches in a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints also used Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram , who reach received four carries Sunday in Atlanta. Hill totaled 81 yards and a touchdown. Kamara's lack of success and the split workload make me feel uneasy about his success going forward.

The Saints also will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The Buccaneers allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs last season. They allowed tied for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position in Week 1.

Kamara will still be involved in the passing game, but I would look elsewhere for production if you have decent options for a starter at the position, outside of the Saints running back.

The Saints star is my No. 19 running back for Week 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxJey_0hvDkpbt00
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones (L) received just five carries in Week 1. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is my No. 20 option this week, a few spots behind backfield teammate A.J. Dillon.

Dillon received 10 carries and caught five passes, compared to Jones' five carries and three catches in Week 1. Dillon also appears to be the Packers' top goal-line option. Dillon's larger share of the workload could be a sign that the Packers intend to see if the young running back could take control of the top job.

The Packers will face the Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Bears tied the Buccaneers for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in Week 1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ' passing success against the Bears also leads me to think he finds the end zone several times, which could lead to fewer opportunities for Jones.

He can be used as a low-end RB2 this week, but don't expect elite production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgfDS_0hvDkpbt00
Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead doesn't rank inside my Top 30 fantasy football options for Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Rex Burkhead

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead totaled 19 touches for 70 yards in Week 1. His workload was a shock to many fantasy football team owners, who expected rookie Dameon Pierce to lead the Texans in carries.

Pierce totaled 12 touches last week, but coach Lovie Smith recently hinted he could get a larger workload in Week 2.

"I wish he had gotten more and we're going to work to get him more of those opportunities," Smith told reporters. "I wouldn't say that just being a primary ball carrier is holding him back. Those are some things that we're going to work on to make sure that that situation doesn't happen again."

Pierce's increase in touches should result in fewer opportunities for Burkhead. The Texans also will battle the Denver Broncos, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs in Week 1.

Burkhead, who was a popular waiver-wire pickup, is not included in my Top 30 rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f0vY_0hvDkpbt00
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson can be used as a fantasy football RB2 or flex play this week. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Falcons playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson exploded for 120 yards and a score on 22 carries in Week 1. He lands at No. 24 in my Week 2 rankings due to a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams tied for allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs last season. They allowed the second-fewest points to the position in Week 1.

Patterson should still provide value, due to his ability to catch passes in addition to his running opportunities, but I would only plug him in as an RB2 or flex play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjUzj_0hvDkpbt00
Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) dominated the backfield workload in Week 1 for the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was another player who received a surprisingly large workload in Week 1, with 13 carries and five catches in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Henderson received a start in the NFL's season opener, while Cam Akers totaled just three carries and didn't gain any yards. Look for the Rams to involve Akers and their other running backs more this week, which downgrades Henderson's fantasy football outlook.

The Rams also will face the Falcons, who just held Saints running backs to the fewest fantasy points in the league. Henderson is my No. 27 option for Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. CAR

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

3. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

5. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at KC

6. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at NYG

7. James Conner , Arizona Cardinals at LV

8. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at BUF

9. Joe Mixon , Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

10. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders at DET

11. Ezekiel Elliott , Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN

12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

13. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

15. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

16. Miles Sanders , Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

17. Clyde Edwards-Helaire , Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC

18. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

19. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

20. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

21. David Montgomery , Chicago Bears at GB

22. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

23. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

24. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at LAR

25. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins at BAL

26. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

27. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

28. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

29. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at PIT

30. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at DEN

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Falcons#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
KANSAS CITY, MO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
448K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy