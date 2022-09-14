ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx

Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
1 dead in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A shooting in Kalamazoo killed a man early Saturday, Sept. 17. Kalamazoo police say they found a man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds when officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person being wounded at approximately 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Ave.
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
Suspicious duplex fire under investigation near downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A fire that destroyed a residential building near downtown Jackson early Friday is being investigated as “suspicious,” officials said. Jackson Fire Department crews responded to the fire at a residential duplex in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sept. 16. They arrived to find heavy flames coming from both floors of the building, Jackson Fire Chief David Wooden said.
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
