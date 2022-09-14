Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief, battalion chief fired
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell. The reasons for their termination were not disclosed. We’re told Assistant Fire...
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
'Not just a statistic': Drowning victim helping dozens with organ donation, mother fighting for change
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A woman who lost her daughter to a drowning in South Haven earlier this summer, is honoring her memory through beach safety awareness, saying she won't let her daughter just become a statistic. The young victim is also now giving back even after her death,...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Ex-fire chief ‘shocked and devastated’ by his termination, attorney says
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The former fire chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department is “shocked” that he was fired this week. Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief David J. Obreiter’s reaction to his employment termination came through his attorney Friday.
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
WWMTCw
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
Calm, Cute, & Ready to Come Home: Meet 3-Month-Old Onyx
Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days. He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
WWMTCw
Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frustration and construction cones — that's what you'll see a lot of on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo during rush hour, drivers said. Kalamazoo residents have been dealing with construction delays for weeks now on the main thoroughfare, as orange cones block lanes and traffic builds up.
1 dead in overnight shooting in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A shooting in Kalamazoo killed a man early Saturday, Sept. 17. Kalamazoo police say they found a man lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds when officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person being wounded at approximately 4:42 a.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Ave.
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Car found engulfed in flames in Eaton County
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An abandoned car in Eaton County was found engulfed in flames on Tuesday. Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers responded to a rural road in Eaton County where an abandoned car was found on fire. Detectives recovered identifying information that was specific to the car to help authorities.
Suspicious duplex fire under investigation near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- A fire that destroyed a residential building near downtown Jackson early Friday is being investigated as “suspicious,” officials said. Jackson Fire Department crews responded to the fire at a residential duplex in the 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sept. 16. They arrived to find heavy flames coming from both floors of the building, Jackson Fire Chief David Wooden said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MSP: Man used drugs, erratic before deputy shot him
A Michigan State Police report into the fatal shooting of a driver by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy shows that the driver was impaired at the time of the shooting.
MLive
