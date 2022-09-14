The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

