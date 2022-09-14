Read full article on original website
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 actor hopes Chris Evans will return to MCU
Chris Evans is done with MCU movies, right? Well, Anthony Mackie, who will lead the upcoming superhero movie Captain America 4, has said that he hopes the actor will return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, some day. Speaking to Variety at the recent D23 2022 event, Mackie shared...
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles
Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot. The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in...
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Brings Back Danny Ramirez as Falcon
Danny Ramirez is back as The Falcon in Captain America: New World Order. In the movie, Sam Wilson will pick up his shield again to fight against Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader. Julius Onah will direct the film. Another surprise comes in the case of Carl Lumbly being back as Isaiah Bradley in the Captain America sequel. There were hints that Joaquin Torres would be suiting up in his next Marvel appearance. Falcon's wings got torn off in a scrap with John Walker. Being the "tech guy" it only makes sense to have the young officer stitch together his own suit.
‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)
Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Enlists Writer Jeff Loveness
The next Avengers film has found its writer. Marvel has tapped Jeff Loveness to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced Kang Dynasty during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation in July, with THR revealing days later that it will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Disappointed the Rumor Mill at D23Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Cast Set With Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan Leading'Captain America: New World Order' Sets New Castmembers at D23 Loveness is well acquainted with Kang, the time-hopping...
ComicBook
Sony Delays Three Marvel Movies, Including Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony's Spider-Man Universe is shifting around once again. On Friday, Sony Pictures announced new release dates for three of its upcoming Marvel movies, as part of a larger restructuring for its live-action slate. This includes moving Kraven the Hunter from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023; as well as Madame Web from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. As part of the announcement, it was confirmed that both movies will now screen in IMAX. Additionally, a currently-untitled Sony/Marvel movie that was previously dated for June 7, 2024 will now debut on July 12, 2024.
Marvel Confirms 2 Major Characters Will Return in "Echo"
Nothing could have prepared us for everything that was announced at the D23 Expo. The convention, which took place in Anaheim, CA, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, was packed with so many exciting Marvel presentations. Fans who attended the event got an exclusive look at upcoming movies like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "The Marvels." Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also confirmed the director for the new Fantastic Four movie. Another highlight came when Feige premiered the official trailer for "Echo," a series centered on the superhero character of the same name.
‘Girl In Room 13’ Director Elisabeth Röhm: Anne Heche Gave This Role ‘Everything She Had’
Girl In Room 13 will mark one of Anne Heche’s final roles. The actress sadly passed away on August 11 at the age of 53. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Lifetime movie’s director Elisabeth Röhm about working alongside the late actress. “We had a great relationship, and...
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Endgame directors turned down Scarlet Witch’s crown
After several instalments in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff transformed into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. The fantasy series completed her arc in becoming a Marvel villain, and she got her proper costume. She would’ve gotten it earlier, but there were some naysayers. According to Andy Park, director of visual...
EpicStream
