Larchwood, IA

Sioux City Journal

Osceola County Deputies chase suspects through corn and bean fields

SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
KELOLAND TV

Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
kiwaradio.com

Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
Larchwood, IA
Larchwood, IA
kelo.com

Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
dakotanewsnow.com

Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
dakotanewsnow.com

Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
KELOLAND TV

Woman accused of witness tampering arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
kiwaradio.com

Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon

Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
kicdam.com

Sibley Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit

Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Sibley man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit on Wednesday. The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop 20-year-old Brandon Collins knowing he had an active warrant for domestic abuse, but Collins reportedly refused to stop leading to the chase.
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
wheelherald.com

MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH

On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
KELOLAND TV

Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
