Sioux City Journal
Osceola County Deputies chase suspects through corn and bean fields
SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop. According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.
South Dakota woman killed is identified, suspect hospitalized
The Sioux Falls Police Department says a 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in an apartment in the south-central part of the city Wednesday morning.
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
Semi Tractor Damaged By Fire On Highway 60 At Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A semi-tractor was damaged in a fire on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Sheldon. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 7:30 a.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a semi with its brakes on fire at Cenex Travel Plaza on the northeast side of the Highway 60 and Highway 18 interchange in Sheldon. He tells us that the driver noticed something was wrong while driving down Highway 60 and then saw smoke, so he exited at Highway 18 and called 911.
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people killed in Roberts County car crash
SISSETON, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those killed in a fiery car crash in Roberts County last weekend. It happened Saturday night on County Road 28, ten miles southwest of Sisseton when a car left the road, hit an approach, went airborne, then rolled and caught fire.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Sioux Falls apartment following standoff
A large police presence and Sioux Falls SWAT can be seen outside an apartment building in south-central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
Police: Rapid City man faces multiple drug and domestic abuse charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a Rapid City man in custody faces multiple drugs and domestic abuse-related charges after the victim’s family member notified the police. Officer Sam Clemens said the victim’s family member contacted police on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., reporting her...
Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
Woman accused of witness tampering arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
South Dakota man faces kidnapping, assault charges
A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars - this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges.
Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon
Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
Sibley Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Police On Pursuit
Sibley, IA (KICD)– A Sibley man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a high speed pursuit on Wednesday. The Osecola County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop 20-year-old Brandon Collins knowing he had an active warrant for domestic abuse, but Collins reportedly refused to stop leading to the chase.
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH
On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
