Wisconsin State

West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
POLITICS
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Video Surfaces: Charlie Crist calls Gov. Ron DeSantis 'DeSatan'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Video of Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist calling the governor “DeSatan” during a volunteer event back in March surfaced this week. The video was posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon and looks to be recorded on someone’s phone. It shows Crist...
FLORIDA STATE
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound gator from South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on a South Carolina lake. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch, in Lake Marion, the largest lake in the state. While they fell...
ANIMALS
Florida McDonald's manager stole $100K from work, authorities say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The manager of a McDonald's restaurant in Florida's Panhandle is facing grand theft charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Jon Smith stole more than $100,000 from his McDonald's. The thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022 while he worked...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens and approaches Leeward Islands

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fiona has gained some strength. The National Hurricane Center currently has winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the subtropical ridge located over the central Atlantic. These winds are pushing the storm west at around 10 mph. At this pace Fiona will enter the Leeward Islands by late Friday evening and throughout the morning on our Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Caught on camera: shark jumps onto fishing boat

ST. GEORGE, Me. (CBS12) — A Mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine and it was all caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures Charters in St. George, Maine and routinely takes clients out to fish for sharks and experience them up close and help tag.
SAINT GEORGE, ME

