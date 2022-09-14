WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fiona has gained some strength. The National Hurricane Center currently has winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the subtropical ridge located over the central Atlantic. These winds are pushing the storm west at around 10 mph. At this pace Fiona will enter the Leeward Islands by late Friday evening and throughout the morning on our Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO