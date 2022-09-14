Read full article on original website
Maryland private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
(WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. "Twenty-one of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline, post-pandemic...
West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
Video Surfaces: Charlie Crist calls Gov. Ron DeSantis 'DeSatan'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Video of Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist calling the governor “DeSatan” during a volunteer event back in March surfaced this week. The video was posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon and looks to be recorded on someone’s phone. It shows Crist...
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Florida man wanted marijuana, received a murder charge instead
OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man who wanted marijuana ended up getting a murder charge. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on charges of second degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies said Neal and another man, both armed, went to a park...
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound gator from South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on a South Carolina lake. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch, in Lake Marion, the largest lake in the state. While they fell...
Florida McDonald's manager stole $100K from work, authorities say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The manager of a McDonald's restaurant in Florida's Panhandle is facing grand theft charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Jon Smith stole more than $100,000 from his McDonald's. The thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022 while he worked...
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens and approaches Leeward Islands
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fiona has gained some strength. The National Hurricane Center currently has winds of 60 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005 mb. Fiona is currently in an area of easterly winds courtesy of the subtropical ridge located over the central Atlantic. These winds are pushing the storm west at around 10 mph. At this pace Fiona will enter the Leeward Islands by late Friday evening and throughout the morning on our Saturday.
Aqueduct brings 3.1 million gallons of water to mulch fire in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three million gallons of water has been brought to help extinguish the mulch fire in St. Lucie County. The St. Lucie County Fire District said at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, the newly crafted aqueduct funneled 3.1 million gallons of reclaimed water to the Glades Road Mulch Fire.
Caught on camera: shark jumps onto fishing boat
ST. GEORGE, Me. (CBS12) — A Mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine and it was all caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures Charters in St. George, Maine and routinely takes clients out to fish for sharks and experience them up close and help tag.
