Natchez Democrat
Green Wave rally to defeat Colonels, miss district title
NATCHEZ — KG Fisher had her best game of the season last Thursday night as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave rallied to defeat the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels 6-5 in a key MAIS District 3-5A game for both teams. The good news was that Cathedral bounced back...
Natchez Democrat
Flashes spirited effort falls apart in loss to Rebels
VICKSBURG — For a quarter and a half, St. Aloysius had all the elements of a monumental upset working in its favor. A spirited effort on their part. A sluggish one by their opponent. A handful of odd bounces and lucky breaks that went their way. And then, in...
Natchez Democrat
Green Wave rise from Parklane ashes with win over Dragons
BRANDON — Cathedral High School senior quarterback Noah Russ threw six touchdown passes as the Green Wave bounced back in a big way with a 45-24 win over Pisgah High School in the Dragons’ homecoming game. MAIS Class 5A Cathedral needed to get back on track after a...
Natchez Democrat
Vikings led by Buck in 62-20 victory over Block
JONESVILLE, La. — Vidalia High School senior Zion Buck is listed on its roster as a wide receiver and defensive back. But last Thursday night in the Vikings’ game at Block High School, he turned heads as a return specialist. Buck returned a punt 60 yards for a...
Natchez Democrat
Rebels score five second half goals in victory
GALLMAN — Adams County Christian School went into Copiah Academy’s home stadium and came out victorious in a 6-3 win in soccer Tuesday night. The match puts ACCS at 2-2 in district play as their rivals Cathedral are 2-1 in district. McKenzie Campbell scored four goals in the...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez comes out hot, loses energy in loss to Hazlehurst
NATCHEZ — Senior Wide Receiver Mike Williams stunning diving catch for touchdown gave the Natchez an early 6-0 lead. But by the fourth quarter, Williams’ was being consoled by Traylon Minor as the Bulldogs lost 24-6 to Hazlehurst. It was not the night Natchez fans envisioned when the...
WLBT
Deion Sanders confirms JSU will host home opener in Jackson, even if fans have to ‘bring a cup of water’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the water crisis that has been tormenting the city of Jackson, the Jackson State University football team will still host their home opener in the capital city. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Coach Deion Sanders confirmed that the Tigers will play at the Mississippi...
Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
Natchez Democrat
Natchez focused on Hazlehurst for homecoming
NATCHEZ — After suffering their first loss of the season under first-year head coach Steve Davis last Friday night, the Natchez High School Bulldogs are determined to get back on the winning track as they host the Hazlehurst High School Indians Friday night. Kickoff between MHSAA Class 3A Hazlehurst...
Jackson State's Travis Hunter NIL Deal with HBCU Legend Michael Strahan's Brands
Jackson State's cornerback and freshman phenom, Travis Hunter, signs NIL deal to promote HBCU legend Michael Strahan's brands.
BET
'P-Valley' Stars J Alphonse Nicholson And Nicco Annan Join The Goodr Co. To Bring Water To Jackson Residents
The men of P-Valley are stepping up for Jackson, Mississippi residents in a monumental way amid the city’s ongoing water crisis. On September 14, J Alphonse Nicholson tapped Nicco Annan, who portray Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford in the series, to collaborate with Atlanta-based The Goodr Co in an effort to provide the Jackson residents with 100,000 bottles of potable water.
Natchez Democrat
Bessie Mae Williams Prater
Natchez- Funeral Services for Bessie Mae Williams Prater, 90, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Anthony Colenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
Doris Thomas Polk
Funeral services for Doris Thomas Polk, 74, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Concordia Park, Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Pastor Christopher Robinson will officiate. Visitation and Order of Eastern Star ceremonies will be held Friday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Natchez Democrat
Thompson announces $160,000 grant for Alcorn State
NATCHEZ — Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded $160,000 in Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2022 to Alcorn State University to prevent targeted violence and terrorism. Alcorn State University is proposing the Community Radicalization...
Clean Sweep of Pearl to be held on Saturday
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Clean Sweep will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along the Pearl River in Central Mississippi. According to the Northside Sun, clean up teams will be deployed to 29 locations along the river. The event is open to all ages and will take […]
actionnews5.com
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
Natchez Democrat
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Natchez Democrat
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
Bobby Maples Jr. v. John McCready. Estate of Bobby Clay Scott. Heirship of Gwendolyn White et al. Estate of Omar Villalobos Cavazos. Kizzy Robinson v. Zachary Robinson. Christine Easton Walls and Bruce Walls. (Joint Complaint for Divorce) Marriage license applications:. Aaron C. Lewis, 60, Natchez to Bessie M. Bates (Hunt),...
WLBT
Clinton teacher named MSCEC Teacher of the Year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton teacher was named the Mississippi’s Council for Exceptional Children Teacher of the Year on September 15. Carol Anne Franklin was recognized during the council’s annual conference at The Refuge Conference Center in Flowood. Franklin teaches at Veteran Clinton Junior High School. Clinton...
Natchez Democrat
Hunters help needed to fight CWD, kicking off with velvet season
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks need hunters help in combating Chronic Wasting Disease this entire deer season. The inaugural velvet season opens Friday and runs until Sunday. It allows hunters an opportunity to harvest a legal buck in velvet while helping collect data on the prevalence of CWD in the state for MDWFP through hunter harvest.
